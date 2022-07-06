MusclePharm Announces the Launch of FitMiss Energy

New healthy and functional energy drink specifically designed for women and their active lifestyles launches exclusively on Amazon



Three flavor offering with zero-calories, 200mg of caffeine, 100% RDI of Biotin, and 450mg of BCAA per can

LAS VEGAS, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MusclePharm Corporation (“MusclePharm” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: MSLP), a global provider of leading sports nutrition and lifestyle branded nutritional supplements, today announced the launch of FitMiss Energy, a ready-to-drink, zero-calorie functional energy beverage featuring 450mg of Branched Chain Amino Acids (“BCAA”), 200mg of caffeine, and 100% recommended dietary intake (“RDI”) of Biotin per can in three refreshing flavors: Pineapple Coco, Mango Sunshine, and Watermelon Waterfall. The MusclePharm FitMiss brand has been a leader in the female performance segment, with FitMiss Delight, for the last 5 years. Building onto the FitMiss brand family, FitMiss Energy features no artificial colorings or flavorings and is available in competitively priced, 12-can cases of a single flavor or a variety-pack format exclusively on Amazon.

Mr. Ryan Drexler, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am very excited to announce the launch of FitMiss Energy, adding yet another product offering to our popular FitMiss brand family that is designed and formulated specifically for the active and busy female consumer. FitMiss Energy is a better-for-you, healthier energy drink option that contains zero-calories per can and provides functional benefits including Branded Chain Amino Acids and added Biotin. Today’s launch further shows our commitment to expand our product offerings into high-growth and on-trend categories with the ultimate goal of delivering best-in-class quality, better-for-you products that consumers love – all behind our trusted name brand.”

About MusclePharm Corporation

MusclePharm is a scientifically-driven, performance lifestyle company that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes branded sports nutrition products and functional energy beverages. Since our incorporation in 2006, we have developed a comprehensive product portfolio, which has fueled the widespread recognition of our brands, MusclePharm and FitMiss. Today, these brands are sold in more than 100 countries globally, supported by our diversified and industry-leading distribution partners. We believe our strong international presence has allowed us to attract a larger and more engaged social media audience than our competitive peers. Our global reach to a large and engaged customer base enables us to achieve The MusclePharm Promise of helping professional athletes and everyday active individuals reach their maximum potential with the most scientifically advanced, safe and nutritious sports supplementation products possible.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, relating to our business and financial outlook, which are based on our current beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue” or other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements only speak as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release. Statements made in this press release that are forward-looking in nature may involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including, without limitation, risks relating to consumer spending that may decline or that U.S. and global macroeconomic conditions may worsen resulting in reduced demand for the Company’s products, risks relating to changes in consumer preferences away from the Company’s offerings, risks relating to the effectiveness and efficiency of the Company’s advertising campaigns and marketing expenditures, including existing brands and the launch of new brands, which may not result in increased revenue or generate sufficient levels of brand name and program awareness, risks if the Company becomes subject to health or advertising related claims from its customers, competitors or governmental and regulatory bodies, and risks relating to increased competition from other nutrition providers. As a result of these various risks, our actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements.

This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not complete. We discuss some of these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, in reports we file from time-to-time with the Securities Exchange Commission, which are available to readers at www.sec.gov. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by law, the Company also disclaims any obligation to update its view of any such risks or uncertainties or to announce publicly the results of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

