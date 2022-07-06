TARGETING THE $1 TRILLION GLOBAL WELLNESS PRODUCTS MARKET, PERVASIP AND KRTL ANNOUNCE “ARTIZEN WELLNESS”

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pervasip Corp. (OTC: PVSP) (“Pervasip” or the “Company”), a developer of companies and technologies in high value emerging markets, today announced a partnership with KRTL Biotech to develop and launch a wellness joint venture.

Pervasip and KRTL Biotech collectively referred to as the “Parties”, building on years of development, combined with a network of world-renowned stakeholders in the wellness space, announce the development of the Artizen Wellness joint venture to bring high quality wellness and nutritional foods products to market. Using proprietary formulations targeting mood, mental health and various ailments, Artizen Wellness will use unique low-THC cannabinoids (CBD/CBG/other), terpenes and well-known plant extracts to develop a range of products for worldwide distribution.

According to consulting firm McKinsey & Co. April 2021 Global Wellness Market survey, reconfirmed in 2022, consumers globally are spending approximately $1 trillion on wellness products. Natural, clean products are the #1 rising trend with 41 percent over 21 percent choosing natural supplements over more effective ones, a welcome trend that supports Artizen Wellness’ relentless focus on clean, natural compounds backed by peer reviewed research and proven efficacy.

“I am extremely excited about the potential of this venture. We have been very fortunate to bring together a group of passionate experts from various fields, spanning traditional and alternative medicine, high quality extraction, research and development. Combining this expertise with our Korean research network, Artizen Wellness will be relentless in its focus on developing products that deliver on their promise and at a verifiable level of quality,” said German Burtscher, Pervasip’s CEO & President.

The Artizen Wellness team includes leading experts like Dr. Brent LaGrange, a biochemist and biomechanics specialist who has pioneered cannabinoid based nutritional and topical products to improve mental and physical energy.

“The future of cannabis depends upon an established, well-known organization with a strong team of like-minded professionals striving to bring advanced resources and research to the industry. With these cornerstones, Artizen will bring a science-backed quality product line to the public,” stated Dr. Brent LaGrange.

KRTL’s CEO, Daniel Ball, brings years of relevant experience in cannabis and hemp, managing Oregon hemp farms, extraction and launching a testing lab and obtaining ISO 17025 accreditation through A2LA, the gold standard in environmental testing labs across the nation. He built his professional career on years of experience in the US Army where he, as a Signals Intelligence Analyst, quickly rose through the ranks and eventually, as a non-commissioned officer for a counter terrorism unit, managed deployment of over $250 million of ground and airborne assets in various global conflict zones.

"It's very rare to have such tremendous alignment and synergy between experts with the depth of knowledge and passion this team exhibits. Everyone is committed to the highest product standards, with success metrics that prioritize the positive impact and benefit to the end user - often those dealing with chronic or recurring physical or mental pain, pain that isn't easily or effectively managed through conventional medicine but has a chance for better efficacy through complementary alternative medicine. KRTL's mission aligns perfectly with this values-based posture and we're excited to be working alongside Pervasip for this very important and very timely endeavor. There's an opportunity to elevate the trajectory of the cannabinoid and terpenoid wellness market with the introduction of highly calibrated dosing and formulation methodology alongside peer-reviewed studies and due diligence, and this team is well equipped to make that happen, " KRTL’s CEO stated.

Various additional personnel announcements will be made over the next few weeks and months – all with one single common thread, a relentless passion for development of the highest quality products, wellness and nutritional foods products that are science backed and have undergone rigorous development.

Pervasip Corporation

Pervasip Corp., a developer of companies and technologies in high value emerging markets, owns Artizen Corporation and its subsidiary, Zen Asset Management LLC, a diversified asset management company founded to acquire, develop, and support companies and technologies in the cannabis industry. ZAM’s existing clients operate four licensed cannabis cultivation and one processing facility in Washington. Most of the biomass produced by these independent cultivators has been sold historically under the Artizen™ brand, including all-time top selling products in flower in Washington state. Additional information on Artizen-branded products is available online at www.artizencannabis.com . Pervasip additionally owns 5% of KRTL Biotech, Inc., a developer of biotechnologies with a focus on pharmaceutical applications of cannabinol and psilocybin. Additional information on KRTL is available online at www.krtlbiotech.com . Additional information on Pervasip can be found at www.pervasip.net .

