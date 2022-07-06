Maison Luxe Continues to Execute Its Growth Plan by Launching Luxury Sneaker E-Commerce Website: Kicks on Demand

FORT LEE, NJ, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTC: MASN) (“Maison Luxe” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, is proud to announce the continued execution of its growth plan by launching Luxury Sneaker E-Commerce website Kicks on Demand.

The Company recently announced its plans to enter the secondary market of luxury sneakers, which according to Business Insider reports to reach an estimated $30 billion globally by 2030. Management has also purchased the domain name, kicksondemand.com, and is adding current inventory, in real time, to be available for purchase online immediately. Leading the division will be Raj Idnani, current COO of Maison Luxe, and the vision behind the concept of Kicks on Demand.

Idnani stated, “I have been involved in the resale market of luxury sneakers for over a decade, dating back to attending my first sneaker conventions in high school. The resale of sneakers is an industry that has always been trending due to its appeal to a younger entrepreneur as well as customer base. The beauty of the sneaker business is its accessibility; with the right injection of capital and proper buying team, there is a demand strong enough to generate a serious business.

I look forward to growing the business on different levels and adding additional revenue to the Maison Luxe portfolio.”

Management is currently looking to expand its e-commerce website to be an additional source of sales revenue and is actively scouting and discussing plans for brick-and-mortar locations. In the interim, the Company will invest in kick starting social media and overall marketing of this new division, so it creates a strong presence in the marketplace.

ABOUT MAISON LUXE

Maison Luxe offers luxury retail consumer items. The Company operates as a niche high-end luxury goods retailer, helping interested consumers obtain rare luxury items that may otherwise not be reliably available due to the nature of the luxury retail marketplace. The Company focuses its efforts primarily within the fine time piece and jewelry segments, both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis. The Company also owns its Amani Jewelers subsidiary, which operates in the jewelry marketplace, with a strategic focus on the rapidly growing lab-grown diamonds market. In addition, Maison Luxe holds a significant investment position in Aether Diamonds, which was founded in 2020 as the world's first and only known captured carbon lab-grown diamond producer.

ABOUT KICKS ON DEMAND, LLC

Kicks on Demand, LLC prides itself on providing the best customer experience as well as an absolute guarantee that all our products are 100% authentic. The team at Kicks on Demand have deep roots embedded in the sneaker and streetwear community where we can ensure quality control of all merchandise offered. The company focuses on becoming a premier supplier at the secondary market level with competitive pricing and accessibility to rare and exclusive products on demand.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others. such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

