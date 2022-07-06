HCMC ANNOUNCES JEREMY SWAYMAN, THE BOSTON BRUINS AND NHL ALL- ROOKIE TEAM GOALTENDER, TO A MARKETING AND AWARENESS CAMPAIGN FOR ITS FIRST HEALTHY CHOICE WELLNESS CENTER IN BOSTON

THE CENTER WILL BE LOCATED AT BOSTON DIRECT HEALTH UNDER THE SUPERVISION OF MEDICAL DIRECTOR DR. STEVEN ZIVICH, M.D.

HOLLYWOOD, FL, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTC Pink: HCMC) In its effort to launch a significant awareness campaign and bring its healthy based IV services to the local Boston community, Healthy Choice Wellness Center has enlisted goalie Jeremy Swayman to assist in the marketing and awareness campaign that will include social media and personal appearances.

After a stellar season, which included being the goalie for all three Bruins playoff wins, Jeremy was recently named to the 2021-22 NHL All Rookie Team.

Healthy Choice Wellness Center clients will have the opportunity to meet their hometown hero Jeremy Swayman at the Boston Direct Health location in exclusive client meet and greet events. Jeremy will also keep Bostonians advised of special events through social media.

Jeff Holman, CEO of HCMC, had this to say, “We are extremely excited to be working with both Jeremy and Dr. Zivich within his Boston Direct Health Center. The Boston community is a tightly knit one and we believe that partnering with these two Boston “All-Stars” will be a winning combination of championship proportions.

Jeremy Swayman added, “Being a professional athlete, I am always focused on living and maintaining a healthier lifestyle. The knowledgeable folks at Healthy Choice Wellness Center and Boston Direct Health are all about that, and they do it in a very friendly and disarming way. I’m really happy to help introduce their services to as many Bostonians as possible.”

Dr. Zivich said, “We are looking forward to being able to complement our wide array of aesthetic and medical care services with the quality and comprehensive variety of IV drip solutions and IM shots from Healthy Choice Wellness Center.”

Mr. Holman continued, “We are equally excited to be opening our first Healthy Choice Wellness Center within a medical facility. Dr. Zivich and his team have done an incredible job of removing the antiseptic and cold feeling that you get when entering most medical facilities and replace it with what I can best describe as warm and welcoming vibes.”

Mr. Holman concluded, “I’m personally looking forward to seeing our clients get the chance to interact with Jeremy at our meet and greet events. In addition to providing personalized autographed pictures, we anticipate allowing guests the opportunity to take selfies with Jeremy. We expect this to be a fun and effective way to introduce people to the various services offered, and hopefully help them to live healthier lifestyles.”

About Boston Direct Health

Boston Direct Health currently provides aesthetics and medical care for an optimized life.

Aesthetic services include, Botox, dermal fillers, hair restoration, Morpheus 8, QWO cellulite reduction, laser hair removal, RF skin tightening, IPL photo facial, and Kybella.

Primary care includes both functional medicine and LGBQT+ care, while the sexual health offerings include women’s health, men’s health and bioidentical hormone therapy.

About Healthier Choices Management Corp.

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (www.healthiercmc.com) is a holding company focused on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary HCMC Intellectual Property Holdings, LLC, the Company manages and intends to expand on its intellectual property portfolio.

Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Healthy Choice Markets, Inc., Healthy Choice Markets 2, LLC, and Healthy Choice Markets 3, LLC, respectively, the Company operates:

Ada’s Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store offering fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items (www.Adasmarket.com)

Paradise Health & Nutrition’s three stores that likewise offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items, (www.ParadiseHealthDirect.com)

Mother Earth’s Storehouse, a two-store organic and health food and vitamin chain in New York’s Hudson Valley, which has been in existence for over 40 years. (www.MotherEarthStorehouse.com)



Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Healthy Choice Wellness, LLC, the Company operates:

Healthy Choice Wellness Center (Roslyn Heights, NY) a corporately owned IV therapy center offering multiple IV drip “cocktails” for clients to choose from. These cocktails are designed to help boost immunity, fight fatigue and stress, reduce inflammation, enhance weight loss, and efficiently deliver antioxidants and anti-aging mixes. Additionally, there are cocktails for health, beauty, and re-hydration. (www.Eirhydration.com, though rebranded website www.HealthyChoiceWellness.com)

The Company also has a licensing agreement for a Healthy Choice Wellness Center at the Casbah Spa and Salon in Fort Lauderdale, FL, offering essentially the same services as the Roslyn Heights, NY location. (Grand Opening and Website www.HealthyChoiceWellness.com)

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Healthy U Wholesale, the Company sells vitamins and supplements, as well as health, beauty and personal care products on its website www.TheVitaminStore.com.

