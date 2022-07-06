Alaska Grand Jury Rights Pens Open Letter About Alaska Constitutional Crisis

SOLDOTNA, Alaska, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following is an open letter from Alaska Grand Jury Rights, an organization advocating for fairness and against corruption in Alaska's justice system, regarding the state's current constitutional crisis.

Alaska's Governor Mike Dunleavy; Attorney General Treg Taylor; and Legislature:

It appears that the Superior Court violated Alaska's constitution; AS 11.56.510 (Interference With Official Proceedings, a B Felony); and AS 11.56.590 (Jury Tampering, a C Felony).

On June 29, 2022, a Kenai grand jury, by majority vote, voted to investigate evidence of public corruption within Alaska's judicial system. Prior to witnesses being sworn or evidence presented, the court ordered the grand jury to stop investigating and permanently dismissed the grand jurors from duty. Jurors never got to see or hear anything. (See evidence at: www.alaskagrandjuryrights.com)

Article 1, Section 8 of Alaska's constitution states: "The power of grand juries to investigate and make recommendations concerning the public welfare or safety shall never be suspended."

Comments by the 55 delegates who wrote Alaska's Constitution confirm that grand juries (made up of normal citizens) are the public's independent oversight of government officials/agencies: "The grand jury is preserved, for all purposes, particularly for investigation of public officials. The power of grand juries to inquire into the willful misconduct in office of public officers, and to find indictments in connection therewith, shall never be suspended. The grand jury can be appealed to directly, which is an invaluable right to the citizen."

In March 2022, a different grand jury was stopped from investigating the same corruption. To pass a resolution protesting the forgoing, the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly found evidence that grand jury investigations have been stopped for the last 30 years.

The grand jury that was unconstitutionally suspended on June 29, 2022 must be called back and complete a thorough and public (TV, radio, and online coverage) investigation complete with recommendations and/or criminal indictments - with the grand jury given funds to pay for independent legal counsel and investigators to assist.

If the grand jury investigation described above does not take place promptly, concerned Alaskans will conduct a sit-in at the Kenai Courthouse until it does. All wishing to join a sit-in should email haeg@alaska.net or text David Haeg at (907) 398-6403. For the press: please contact David Haeg at haeg@alaska.net.

David Haeg

PO Box 123

Soldotna, Alaska 99669

(907) 398-6403 cell/text

haeg@alaska.net

