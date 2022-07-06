With 9.3% CAGR, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size to Surpass Around USD 191.42 billion valuations by 2028

Pune, India, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Anti-Inflammatory Drugs market expected to rise at 9.3% CAGR and reach 191.42 billion valuations by 2028. Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Industry is segmented By Drug Class (Anti-inflammatory Biologics, Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), Corticosteroids), By Application (Autoimmune Inflammatory Diseases (Rheumatoid Arthritis Psoriasis), Respiratory Diseases), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injection, Inhalation, and Topical), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast. The global anti-inflammatory drugs market size stood at USD 93.88 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 191.42 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.





Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2028 Forecast Period 2020 to 2028 CAGR 9.3% 2028 Value Projection USD 191.42 Billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 93.88 Billion Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 155





Drivers & Restraints:

On the contrary, the side effects of using non-steroids anti-inflammatory drugs or NSAIDs such as dizziness, allergic reactions, stomach pain, stomach ulcers, and others may pose a major threat to the Anti-Inflammatory Drugs market USA in the coming years. This, coupled with the risk of gastrointestinal bleeding and other complications may hinder the market in the coming years.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the market is dominated by North America with the rising demand for anti-inflammatory biologics, and government support for their launches. In 2019, North America earned a revenue of USD 41.39 billion, attributed to the massive investments in research and development that further expanded the regional market. The market in Europe, on the other hand, is likely to witness significant growth on account of active government support for launching biosimilars, and favorable health reimbursement policies. Moreover, the market in Asia Pacific will rise at a rapid speed on account of improving healthcare infrastructure and facilities, coupled with the increasing geriatric population, and rising preference for generic corticosteroids and NSAIDs. Furthermore, the Middle East and Latin American markets will gain momentum on account of the growing incidences of rheumatoid arthritis and improving healthcare infrastructure in the respective regions.





Global Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Highlights:

The Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market report offers an in-depth analysis of the Anti-Inflammatory Drugs industry and the demand drivers by highlighting information on several aspects of the market. Prudent Markets addresses all these aspects and provides the latest scoop and detailed eye-opening study on all major & emerging business segments. In addition to this, the report sheds light on the industry developments by key players, which are contributing to the expansion of this industry. The development scope, feasibility study, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs market concentration, and maturity analysis is elaborated in this report.

Competitive Analysis And Industry News:

Major companies in the global Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market are increasingly focusing on research and development activities to create new and innovative products to stay ahead of the competition. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is crucial for decision-makers to hold this emerging opportunity. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Industry.

Report Coverage:



The report offers a comprehensive overview of the Anti-Inflammatory Drugs market USA and its growth parameters such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and upcoming opportunities. The report also offers interesting insights into the market, current trends, and significant industry developments. It also throws light on key players functioning in the market and the key strategies adopted by them to compete for the top position. The report further discusses the segmentation of the market based on factors such as drug-class, application, route of administration, distribution channel, and geography, and lists the names of the leading segment with attributed factors. The report offers an overall qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market and is available for sale on the company website.

The increasing prevalence of inflammatory diseases namely ulcerative colitis, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis, and others are the major anti-inflammatory drugs market growth driver. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimate of 78 million people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with arthritis by the end of 2040. Apart from this, the increasing uptake of corticosteroids for treating chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) and asthma, coupled with the increasing prevalence of atopic dermatitis are likely to aid in the expansion of the market in the long run.





Segments:

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Anti-inflammatory Biologics, Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), Corticosteroids), By Application (Autoimmune Inflammatory Diseases (Rheumatoid Arthritis Psoriasis, and Others), Respiratory Diseases, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injection, Inhalation, and Topical), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast.

Segmentation By Drug Class Anti-inflammatory Biologics

Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Corticosteroids By Application







Autoimmune Inflammatory Diseases

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Psoriasis

Others

Respiratory Diseases By Route of Administration Oral

Injection

Topical

Inhalation





Many players are operating in the global Anti-Inflammatory Drugs market for anti-inflammatory drugs out of which Johnson & Johnson and AbbVie are holding the dominant shares. The rise in the number of Humira, a multiple indications monoclonal antibody for multiple indications such as ulcerative colitis, psoriasis arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis, among others is responsible for AbbVie earning major revenues in the market. As per research analysts at Fortune Business Insights, this company generated a revenue of USD 19.2 billion solely from Humira sales worldwide. Similarly, the sale of Simponi, Sterala, and Remicade by Johnson & Johnson has helped this company enjoy the dominant position in the market. Besides this, other players are engaging in merger and acquisition, contracts and agreements, joint ventures, and other collaborative efforts to gain a competitive edge in the market.

It offers figurative estimations for upcoming years on the basis of the recent developments and historic data. For gathering information and estimating revenue for all segments, researchers have used top-down and bottom-up approaches. On the basis of data collected from primary and secondary research and trusted data sources the report will help both existing and new aspirants for Anti-Inflammatory Drugs market to figure out and study the market’s needs, market size, and competition.

This report focuses on Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the Anti-Inflammatory Drugs market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2026, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:

AbbVie Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Amgen Inc.

Biogen

Others





Some major points from Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Major Diseases – For Key Countries Pipeline Analysis New Product Launches Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Key Trends

Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication Arthritis Migraine Ophthalmic Diseases Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Parenteral Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication Arthritis Migraine Ophthalmic Diseases Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Parenteral Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication Arthritis Migraine Ophthalmic Diseases Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Parenteral Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Countries/ Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe



