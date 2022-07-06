New York, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Extrusion Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285803/?utm_source=GNW

The global food extrusion market is expected to grow from $72.60 billion in 2021 to $79.02 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The food extrusion market is expected to grow to $101.24 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%.



The food extrusion market consists of sales of processed food by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that improve the digestibility of various plant components such as starch and proteins, which results in providing improved quality and digestibility of the food products. Food extrusion is a technique that involves applying a force to a material, causing it to flow through a ??rf?r?t?d ?l?t? or dye opening, resulting in food products of the required size, texture, and shape.



The main types of extruders in food extrusion are single screw, twin screw, and contra-twin screw.Single screw extruders provide to manufacture pasta, processed meats, and fillings.



They are used to produce dry and semi-moist pet foods, expanded snacks, cereals, puddings, soup, drink bases, gelatinized starch, and texturized vegetable proteins. The different processes used include cold, hot, and various product types such as savory snacks, breakfast cereals, bread, flours and starches, textured protein, functional ingredients, and others.



Europe was the largest region in the food extrusion market in 2021. The regions covered in the food extrusion market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rapid growth in the consumption of processed food is expected to propel the growth of the food extrusion market going forward.Processed products refer to products that are cooked and packed.



It is a process of converting agricultural products into food, they are also called ready-to-eat food.The food extrusion process in packaged and processed food improves the digestibility of proteins and starches and destroys the anti-nutritional factors in food.



The changing lifestyles and increased disposable incomes for the people are leading to the increasing demand for ready-to-eat products as they reduce time and effort for the people. For instance, according to the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), in India, processed food products exports touched 21.5 billion from April 2021–to February 2022. Therefore, the rapid growth in the consumption of processed food is significantly contributing to the growth of the food extrusion market.



Technological innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the food extrusion market.Major companies operating in the food extrusion market are developing new technological innovations to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in August 2021, GEA, a German-based company that designs and manufactures food extrusion machinery launched its high-capacity extruder named as Tru Twin series based on screw assembly technology.By using this Tru Twin series, users can increase the production capacity up to 40%.



This model is used for both the food and pet food industries. This model of the Tru Twin series helps to increase the production capacity of the plants.



In December 2021, The Driessen Food Extrusion Company, a Netherlands-based company that produces diverse products for the food industry with its twin-screw extrusion systems acquired the Coperion food extrusion system for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Coperion food extrusion would become part of Driessen Food Extrusion Company and would work under Driessen Food Extrusion Company.



Coperion GmbH is a German-based company that provides compounding, extrusion, feeding and weighing, and materials handling.



The countries covered in the food extrusion market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





