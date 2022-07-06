AITX's Subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Releases Video of Firearm Detection Event and Live Demonstration

Detroit, Michigan, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has released a full-length video of the ‘Being Proactive Against an Active Shooter’ event along with a demonstration of its recently announced firearm detection AI-based analytic. The event was held at the Westin Times Square in New York City Thursday June 30.



The Company believes that there are hundreds of thousands of sites across the country, whether K-12 education, colleges and universities, commercial office buildings, transit and entertainment venues that could immediately benefit from this firearm detection technology. RAD’s solution is low cost, deploys quickly, and provides a non-biased level of early detection to potential firearm related events in and around these facilities.

Highlights of the event video can be viewed online at https://tinyurl.com/2um3pycb

The purpose of the event was to bring technology leaders, law enforcement officials, legislators, school administrators, community leaders, and victim's advocates together to discuss and review sensible and affordable solutions that can work to mitigate a possible 'active shooter' event. During the event, Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD demonstrated RAD’s firearm detection analytic running on 2 ROSA units, one at the event’s location in New York City and the other at the Company’s facility in Detroit, Michigan.

“This was certainly the most important and engaging panel discussion I’ve been involved with,” said Reinharz who was also a panelist at the event. “The firearm detection solution that RAD recently announced is needed right now, at all schools, houses of worship, and other vulnerable properties.” During the demonstrations, the RAD ROSA units flawlessly detected the presence of a firearm and immediately initiated a series of lockdown procedures including electronic locking of doors and emergency notifications via audible and visible alerts, SMS messaging and more.

The discussion also included the participation of Secret Holt. On January 23, 2018, Mrs. Holt's 15-year-old daughter Bailey was shot and killed by a gunman during the Marshall County High School shooting. “I think today’s meeting and demonstration was not only a game changer in security technology, but it was also a reassurance to me that there are still people in this world, such as Steve and his staff, that care about the safety of our children and are being extremely proactive to try and prevent this nightmare from becoming a reality,” commented Mrs. Holt.

The entire event video can be accessed online at https://tinyurl.com/36ferjzc

Former FBI Agent, Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force Coordinator/Supervisor, Troy McCanna participated as a panelist. McCanna was a first responder to the Oxford High School mass shooting on November 30, 2021, in suburban Detroit. “If you give a supervisor of a team that's going in there with the mission of helping and saving children, if you put them on the point of pain early you will see dramatic changes in outcome,” said McCanna regarding RAD’s solution. “It's an advantage that would put first responders in a very good position.” McCanna left the FBI after a distinguished 23-year career and joined RAD in early 2022.

Also on the panel was Craig Scatola, CPP, a Police Supervisor with nearly two decades of law enforcement experience in Westchester County, New York. Craig is currently the supervisor of one of the largest and most proactive School Resource Officer programs in Westchester County, spanning across two school districts. Regarding RAD’s firearm detection technology, Scatola commented, “Anytime you can get law enforcement to the shooter and reduce that delay time where they can start taking immediate law enforcement action to neutralize the shooter, you're saving lives.”

RAD’s firearm detection identifies the presence of side arms and long gun firearms. Immediately upon the detection of a firearm, RAD’s AI-driven analytics the system will autonomously perform a variety of actions including appropriately activating a local audible and visible alerts, locking and securing doors, notifications to remote monitoring or onsite security staff, and law enforcement authorities – ideally before any shots are fired.

“Our children’s safety should be at the top of everyone’s list. When we send our children to school each day and know that this type of security technology would be protecting them before an active shooter reaches the door is worth everything,” concluded Mrs. Holt regarding the panel discussion.

RAD’s parent company AITX has filed for uplisting to the OTCQB. Future announcements will be made regarding the status of the OTCQB application.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, ROAMEO™, or RAD Light My Way™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto, and request a copy of the recently published ‘Navigating the New Economy: Jobs & Automation, Challenges & Opportunities’.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, stevereinharz.com, www.radsecurity.com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz .

