$4+ Bn Global Payment Analytics Software Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 4.5% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research's recent study report on the Global Payment Analytics Software Market finds that increasing penetration of smartphones, rising e-commerce industry, and growing adoption of mobile payment are accelerating the growth of the Payment Analytics Software Market in the coming years. In addition, the rising use of advanced technology such as RFID, NFC, and host card emulation technology at the time of payment is expected to propel the growth of the Payment Analytics Software Market during the projected period. However, data security concerns and a lack of IT infrastructure are expected to hamper the market growth of Payment Analytics Software Market during the forecast period. The Global Market revenue value stood at USD 3.14 Billion in 2021.



The Global Payment Analytics Software Market size is forecasted to reach USD 4.09 Billion by 2028 and is anticipated to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period (2022-2028); states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled "Payment Analytics Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Web-Based, Cloud-based), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprise), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Payment Analytics Software market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% during the forecast period.

The Payment Analytics Software market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 3.14 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.09 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Payment Analytics Software market.



Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Increasing Adoption of Smartphones

One of the primary reasons driving the Payment Analytics Software Market growth is the increasing adoption of smartphones around the world. The development is because users may use their cell phones for mobile payments. The growth of the e-commerce business in emerging nations, as well as the rise in smartphone usage worldwide, are the key reasons driving the Payment Analytics Software Market growth. In addition, rising mobile payment acceptance in emerging regions contributes to the Payment Analytics Software Market growth. Furthermore, the rising usage of NFC, RFID, and host card emulation technologies in mobile payments and the increased need for rapid & easy transaction services are projected to make the lucrative growth of the Payment Analytics Software Market. Many businesses and customers have begun to accept and pay for goods & services using smartphone apps. This shift is propelling the Global Payment Analytics Software Market forward. Moreover, increased technical advancements in Payment Analytics Software Market, such as machine learning, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence, are expected to provide attractive growth avenues for the Payment Analytics Software Market throughout the forecast period.

Restraint:

Lesser Human Error

Increasing regulatory concerns, as well as data protection risks in Payment Analytics Software Market, are projected to hamper the growth of the Payment Analytics Software Market during the projected period. In addition, the industry expansion may be limited by a lack of network infrastructure, data protection issues, a lack of awareness, and other operational obstacles & hazards. Several linked devices record personal data and track users' real-time location, placing them at risk of being used fraudulently & criminally by hackers and other elements in the coming years. In addition, people are still unaware and dubious about the security of online modes of payment, and cyber threats further introduced their skeptical thoughts about using online payment.

Segmentation of Payment Analytics Software Market:

Type Web Based Cloud Based

Enterprise Size Large Enterprise Small & Medium Enterprise

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected various industries worldwide. Governments worldwide implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms to restrict the effect of the pandemic. Several manufacturing and other facilities globally were forced to shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic due to lockdown measures undertaken by Governments globally. In addition, the financial crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the Payment Analytics Software Market industry. Small and Medium-Scale organizations are considered the backbone of technology providers. These witnessed a sharp drop in income since the pandemic began in 2020. As a result, market players faced numerous challenges.

On the other, things are expected to improve in the latter half of 2022 as more supplies will come online.

Our research study also focuses on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global market supply/demand and a thorough study is done while projecting the present and future market size.

In addition, growth trends of the market for all the global regions and countries are based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



a. North America

b. Europe

c. Asia Pacific

d. Latin America

e. Middle East & Africa

Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Crucial Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Short-term Dynamics Long-term Dynamics

The Report on Payment Analytics Software Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historical Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 145 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Payment Analytics Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Web-Based, Cloud-based), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprise), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Regional Analysis :

Europe Anticipated Potential Market Growth

Europe dominated the growth of the Global Payment Analytics Software Market in 2021, owing to the companies available in this region placing close attention on digitalization. The U.S. is commonly viewed as an early adopter of next-generation technologies such as the Internet of Things, additive manufacturing, big data analytics, linked industries, AI, and the most recent communications technology such as 4G, 5G, & LTE, which in turn, accelerate the growth of the Payment Analytics Software Market in this region.

List of Prominent Players in the Payment Analytics Software Market:

Profit Well

Blue Snap

Databox

Pay firma

Yap stone

Cash Notify

Hi Pay Intelligence

Pay Sketch

Revealytics

RJ Metrics

Recent Developments:

February 2020: French payment service provider, World line announced its intention to take over its competitor Ingenico, also based in France, for EUR 7.8 bn.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Payment Analytics Software Market?

How will the Payment Analytics Software Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Payment Analytics Software Market?

What is the Payment Analytics Software market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Payment Analytics Software Market throughout the forecast period?

This market, titled "Payment Analytics Software Market" will cover exhaustive and exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others, as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered

• Type

• Web Based

• Cloud Based



• Enterprise Size

• Large Enterprise

• Small & Medium Enterprise



• Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa



Region & Counties Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



• Europe

• U.K

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest Of Middle East & Africa



Companies Covered

• ProfitWell



• BlueSnap



• Databox



• Payfirma



• Yapstone



• CashNotify



• HiPay Intelligence



• PaySketch



• Revealytics



• RJMetrics



Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

