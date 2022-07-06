The Global Bottling Line Machinery Market size is expected to reach $5.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.6% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bottling Line Machinery Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289213/?utm_source=GNW

The machines with the biggest capacity employ rotary turrets to fill the bottles while they remain in motion. The ability to start and stop the process without swirling low-viscosity liquid is a plus. When bottling low-viscosity products, in-line fillers usually run continuously.



Filling is a more generic name for bottling, and fillers are the machines that do it. From modest single-station laboratory fillers to huge volume, positive displacement piston fillers used to package sticky foods or chunky sauces, these are employed everywhere and in every capacity.



Aside from the filling equipment, there are several machines related to bottling. These firms make bottle filling machines, although they could also make additional machines that make up a whole bottling line.



The rise in demand for healthy beverages and pharmaceuticals as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic also boosted the market growth. To fulfill the increased demand for their products, companies in the beverage and pharmaceutical industries introduced modern and automated lines, raising bottling machinery demand.



Growing urban populations in the United States have affected food preferences, favoring the processing and bottling business. Furthermore, chemical sector participants in the United States are eager to develop and build capacity, resulting in increased demand for bottling. Over the projection period, this is expected to have a favorable impact on the industry.



COVID-19 Impact



COVID-19 is an unprecedented global public health crisis that has impacted practically every business, and its long-term repercussions are expected to have an influence on industry growth during the forecast period. Due to the incredible speed at which the virus spread, governments of most major countries implemented nationwide lockdowns. Production of all goods deemed non-essential by the government came to a halt as the workers could not head to factories. Only industries where the work from home system did not affect productivity drastically survived the pandemic relatively unharmed. COVID-19 led to changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, supply chain re-routing, market dynamics, and government involvement.



Market Growth Factors



Growing beverage Industry Raising Demand for Bottling Line Machinery



The food and beverage business plays a significant part in the global food value chain. The growing global demand for safe, hygienic, and healthful food and beverage items is driving up demand for bottled products, which are readily available and ready to eat. Efforts to build local or regional food value chain market participants are emphasized by governments of many developed and developing countries. The primary initiative of incorporating innovative business models that are cost-effective and provide advanced product integrity is projected to boost filling machine demand. Food and beverage goods such as fresh fruit and vegetable juices, milk, and other beverages require long-term preservation, which increases the demand for bottle filling equipment.



Adoption of Machine Vision and IoT Technologies in Bottling Industry



The global beverage industry’s strong growth will force the bottle filling machine market forward. In the food and beverage business, these machines are mostly used to fill bottles of various shapes and sizes with the necessary liquid. IoT, AI, and Big Data are examples of modern filling machine technologies that indicate a lucrative market expansion for bottle filling machines. IoT helps reach the highest degree of food safety, as well as proper beverage distribution monitoring and control. Manufacturers have saved time and money by using innovative packing machinery. Companies in the packing machines sector are adopting cutting-edge sterile filling technologies.



Market Restraining Factors



High Initial Investment



These devices are used not only to fill bottles with liquid products but also to seal them. The high initial cost of a bottle filling and sealing machine limits its use in a variety of industries. Therefore, many companies are hesitant These machines are equipped with a variety of modern technologies, such as machine vision and IoT, which raises the overall cost of ownership. Furthermore, the equipment’s complexity, combined with its high maintenance costs, is limiting its adoption in underdeveloped countries, reducing market potential. As a result of the high total cost of bottling machinery, which includes both manufacturing and implementation costs, some small and medium-sized manufacturing units would be hesitant to adopt automated and advanced bottling gear.



Technology Outlook



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Automatic and Semi-Automatic. The semi-automatic segment procured a significant revenue share in the bottling line machinery market in 2021. This is due to the low initial capital and operating costs required for semi-automatic machinery. This is why these machines are high in demand in labor-intensive nations such as China, Brazil, and India which have easy access to low-cost labor. These are the key factors driving the segment.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Beverages, Prepared Food, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Chemical, and Others. The beverages segment acquired the largest revenue share in the bottling line machinery market in 2021. The beverages segment led the market due to consumer dietary alterations amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and a rise in demand for sports, low-calorie, and other nutritional drinks. Furthermore, increased collaboration between private label companies and beverage producers is expected to drive the growth of the segment.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific acquired the largest revenue share in the bottling line machinery market in 2021. In countries like India, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand, there exists a large food and beverage contract manufacturing sector. This region also boasts of a well-developed chemical production industry, leading to high demand for bottling line machinery.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Tetra Laval International S.A., ProMach, Inc., Syntegon Technology GmbH, The Krones Group, KHS Group, Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Inc., Coesia S.p.A., Zhangjiagang King Machine Co., Ltd., Sacmi Imola S.C., and OPTIMA packaging group GmbH.



Strategies deployed in Bottling Line Machinery Market



Fev-2022: ProMach completed the acquisition of TechniBlend, a leading provider of engineered process systems for the liquid processing industry. The acquisition helped expand ProMach’s processing technologies portfolio, improving ProMach’s capability to offer complete turnkey systems along any part of the production line.



Sep-2021: Krones teamed up with ALPLA, an Austria-based plastic manufacturer. Under the collaboration, both companies aimed to work on a returnable polyethylene terephthalate (PET) container research project. Both companies concentrated on finding a different answer to returnable glass containers for sensitive, extended shelf-life (ESL) beverages such as dairy products and juices.



Jun-2021: Syntegon Technology launched Syntegon RPP, an innovative robotic pick-and-place platform. The Syntegon RPP platform is designed as a modular system and automates process steps such as handling, feeding, and loading. With the release of the platform, Syntegon set a new benchmark in the automation of packaging lines.



Feb-2021: ProMach completed the acquisition of Serpa Packaging Solutions, an important provider of cartoning and end of line packaging systems for the medical device, pharmaceutical, food, nutraceutical, cosmetics, and personal care markets. The acquisition helped ProMach bring automated cartoning systems into its portfolio and substantially expanded its specialized secondary packaging machinery and line integration capacities for the quickly rising pharmaceutical industry.



Jan-2021: ProMach completed the acquisition of KHS Bartelt, a leading provider of packaging systems for the food and confectionery, beverage, home and personal care, pharmaceutical, chemical, and tobacco industries. The acquisition expanded ProMach’s business with a supplementary North American base for flexible packaging solutions and further strengthened ProMach’s portfolio of pouch packaging solutions.



Nov-2020: Optima Consumer unveiled OPTIMA EGS, a solution concept for the fully automated evacuation, gassing, and seaming of infant formula containers. OPTIMA EGS is an innovative machine concept that makes processes safer and more optimized. It is a perfectly adapted system that integrates high operating speeds and maximum safety and quality levels.



Oct-2020: Krones expanded its geographical footprint by launching the Krones Process Group North America. Through Krones Process Group North America, Krones offered a more extensive offering to the beverage, dairy, and food industries in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. With their wide-ranging expertise and utmost commitment to customer satisfaction, Krones is expected to expand their process technology segment in the future.



Aug-2020: ProMach acquired Fogg Filler Company, a market leader in the development and production of rotary filling systems for the liquids industry. The acquisition of ProMach’s strong filling systems lineup implied that their customers have access to more than 225 combined years of filling expertise supported by over 350 team members focused on designing, manufacturing, and supporting their keystone filling solutions in the marketplace.



Jul-2020: ProMach completed the acquisition of Modern Packaging, a leading manufacturer of filling and sealing solutions for the food and dairy industries. The addition of Modern to ProMach’s ranks expanded ProMach’s capacities into the filling of cups and trays to accompany its existing solutions in filling free-flowing liquids, semi-viscous products, and viscous products into bottles and other rigid containers.



Jul-2020: Sacmi Imola acquired Pack Sud, a young, dynamic company that has its distinctive packaging design and marketing. The acquisition helped Sacmi Imola further its primary packaging position, increase its customer pool and complete its technology range.



Mar-2020: Sacmi Imola acquired Velomat, an Abruzzo-based leading developer and producer of high-speed assembly machines for caps, micro-pumps, and medical devices. The acquisition enabled Sacmi Imola to expand and diversify opportunities in the industry, owing to immediate product and market synergies.



Nov-2018: Krones acquired MHT Holding AG, a company developing packaging solutions. Through this acquisition, Krones solidified its PET portfolio. The acquisition enabled Krones to close the PET cycle, from PET preform manufacturing and stretch blow molding all the way through to PET recycling – and then back to the manufacture of a new preform.



Oct-2018: Sacmi Imola released Sacmi HeroLine, a new high-speed filling line. This filling line reduced consumption and enhanced production and logistics optimization. Sacmi HeroLine played an important role in the Group’s stand at China Brew and Beverage, Asia’s most crucial international brew & beverage processing technology fair. Sacmi produced and developed the popular ARENA RF, a roll-fed labeling machine specially developed for the requirements of the Chinese market, in China as well.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Technology



• Automatic



• Semi-Automatic



By Application



• Beverages



• Prepared Food



• Pharmaceutical



• Cosmetics & Personal Care



• Chemical



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Tetra Laval International S.A.



• ProMach, Inc.



• Syntegon Technology GmbH



• The Krones Group



• KHS Group



• Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Inc.



• Coesia S.p.A.



• Zhangjiagang King Machine Co., Ltd.



• Sacmi Imola S.C.



• OPTIMA packaging group GmbH



