ExecOnline Joins The World Economic Forum New Champions Community

NEW YORK, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExecOnline has become a part of the World Economic Forum New Champions Community, a group of dynamic high-growth companies that are championing new business models, emerging technologies, and sustainable growth strategies in the Fourth Industrial Revolution to create a better future.

The pioneer of online leadership development for enterprises, ExecOnline has delivered leadership development training to more than 65,000 leaders in over 100 countries, and meaningful impact for enterprises through partnerships with the world’s top business schools.

ExecOnline’s learning experiences and leadership coaching do more than just prepare leaders for success. By bringing world-class leadership development online, ExecOnline makes it accessible to groups that have traditionally been underrepresented - including women and people of color. When the pandemic and workforce churn created urgent new needs for leaders, the company launched the first on-demand leadership development platform for enterprises, the Applied Experience Platform, with fully immersive development experiences available in English, French, Spanish, and Japanese. Additionally, ExecOnline has developed new leadership coaching options in response to the growing need for direct and highly personalized learning.

ExecOnline continuously captures and analyzes data to generate insights on changing business environments, emerging trends and needs, along with the progress taking place within individual client organizations. The insights help organizational leaders pinpoint progress, identify gaps and focus efforts on areas in need of attention.

The New Champions Community will provide ExecOnline, a high-growth EdTech innovator, the opportunity to bring insights and perspective to important discussions about the future of work and impactful and equitable leadership development.

Stephen Bailey, ExecOnline Co-Founder and CEO, said, “Joining the World Economic Forum New Champions Community will enable us to further connect with organizations around the globe with a shared commitment to advancing society, and help us accelerate our mission to connect all leaders to their future potential – in essence, creating a strong pipeline of future-ready leaders who are well-prepared to take on today’s challenges and those that are yet to come. The deep listening we are doing with clients and our academic partners, and the data-based research we have gathered will enable us to bring meaningful insights to the discussions taking place in the New Champions Community,” said Bailey. “Additionally, the new perspectives we will gain from Community discussions will strengthen our ability to fulfill our mission with even greater impact.”

Companies that join the New Champions Community enjoy access to Forum networks and expertise, which affords both visibility and time-sensitive insight into strategic decision-making on the systemic issues most important to them. They are represented in Forum activities by the chief executive officer, chairperson, or other board-level executives to share their future-focused perspectives with the global community and connect with a high-level and trusted network.

“We are happy to welcome ExecOnline to the New Champions Community. Educating leaders on how to be 'future-ready' is of utmost importance to ensure we are up to the challenges posed by our new environments,” said Julia Devos, Head of the World Economic Forum New Champions Community. “We look forward to engaging with ExecOnline and exchanging insights and perspectives on the Future of Work within the community and broader Forum network.”

ExecOnline has identified Development Equity– equal access for underrepresented groups to formalized, career-enhancing development opportunities – as the chief barrier to achieving meaningful diversity. To accelerate efforts to achieve equity, ExecOnline created the Development Equity Council. The council consists of workforce leaders from progressive organizations working together to share insights and create a blueprint that will help companies around the world better understand how to substantially increase the trajectory of women and underrepresented groups into positions of leadership.

ExecOnline will serve as a bridge between the World Economic Forum New Champions Community and its Development Equity Council, carrying the insights gleaned from the dialog held within Development Equity Council gatherings into New Champions Community discussions, helping to elevate the perspectives of all those involved.

About ExecOnline

As the pioneer of online leadership development for enterprises, ExecOnline connects all leaders to their future potential. Since 2012, ExecOnline has delivered career-enhancing opportunities to more than 65,000 leaders in over 100 countries, and meaningful impact for enterprises through partnerships with the world’s top business schools such as Berkeley Haas, Chicago Booth, Columbia, UVA Darden School of Business, Tuck at Dartmouth, Duke CE, IMD, Ivey, MIT Sloan, Stanford GSB, Wharton and Yale. As a Forbes “Technology Company to Watch,” our proprietary Learn by Doing with Impact methodology combines market-driven input with an applied learning approach for maximum impact aligned to what leaders and their organizations need – today and in the future. Follow ExecOnline on LinkedIn and Twitter. Visit execonline.com to learn more.

About the World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation committed to changing the state of the world. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation, and is independent, impartial and not tied to any special interests. The Forum strives in all its efforts to demonstrate entrepreneurship in the global public interest while upholding the highest standards of governance. The Forum believes that progress happens by bringing together people from all walks of life who have the drive and the influence to make positive change. Please visit https://www.weforum.org/about/new-champions for more information on the New Champions Community.

Attachment