HPL Exterior Boards Market Forecasted to Hit USD 4,318.9 Million by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 4.8% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ HPL Exterior Boards Market Analysis by Type, by Application (Facades, Exterior Walls, Exterior Flooring & Roofs, Outdoors Furniture, And Balcony), Region - Forecast till 2027” valuation is poised to reach USD 4,318.9 Million by 2027, registering an 4.8% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2021–2027).

HPL Exterior Boards Market Overview

HPL exterior panel is a durable construction product, particularly for façade cladding and balconies. Manufacture is done by excellent pressure lamination presses equally done on both sides with decorative paper at high temperatures. The global market for HPL exterior boards has registered an enormous rise in the growth rate in the last few years. The major aspect causing an upsurge in the market's growth is the increasing global real estate & construction sector. Furthermore, rapid urbanization is another major aspect boosting the market's growth across the globe. On the other hand, volatile raw material prices may impede the market's growth.

HPL Exterior Boards Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 4,318.9 Million by 2027 CAGR 4.8% From 2021 to 2027 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021 To 2027 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Vendors ARPA INDUSTRIALe, Sonae Arauco, Beaulieu International, EGGER, OMNOVA Solutions, ZHENGHANG DECORATIVE MATERIALS, Panolam Industries, PFLEIDERER, KRONOSPAN, Trespa International, SWISS KRONO, G&P （Xinfeng Decorative Laminate Co. Ltd, ASD Laminate, Fletcher Building, Wilsonart International, Abet Laminati Key Market Opportunities Construction of commercial buildings and Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in developing countries Key Market Drivers HPL Exterior Boards Market is Flourishing due to Growth of the Real Estate & Construction Sector

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10825

Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global HPL exterior boards market has registered an enormous rise in the growth rate in the last few years. The market's growth is mainly credited to the increase in population and rapid urbanization across the globe. Furthermore, the factors such as the rapidly growing construction industry, growing per capita income levels, rapid urbanization, and a growing number of commercial buildings and SEZs across the globe are also anticipated to influence the growth of the HPL exterior boards market assessment timeframe.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, the volatility in the raw material prices may have an adverse impact on the growth of the HPL exterior boards market over the assessment timeframe.

HPL Exterior Boards Market Segments

Among all the types, the 8–10 MM segment is likely to secure the top position across the global HPL exterior boards market over the assessment timeframe. It is used in schools, commercial buildings, hotels, residential properties, industrial buildings, and among others.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (480 Pages) on HPL Exterior Boards Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/hpl-exterior-boards-market-10825

Among all the application areas, the segment of the exterior wall is likely to lead the global HPL exterior boards market over the assessment timeframe. The segment comprises boards utilized for constructing exterior walls. The exterior walls include a gate for residential and commercial establishments, hospitals, a balcony, a facade, and a showroom fascia.

HPL Exterior Boards Market Regional Analysis

The global HPL exterior boards market is analyzed across five major regions: South America, the Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America.

As per the analysis reports by Market Research Future (MRFR), the North American region is anticipated to secure the leading position across the global HPL exterior boards over the forecasted era. The region is known to be the first to implement new technologies across the globe. The rapid adoption of advanced technologies across the region is credited to the quickly expanding GDP and high employment rate. The regional market has experienced substantial growth in the demand for the HPL exterior boards market in the last few years. The commercial building infrastructure and construction market in the region is likely to grow in value over the assessment timeframe. The regional market for HPL exterior boards is anticipated to register substantial growth over the forecasted timeframe.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/10825

The HPL exterior boards market for the Asia-Pacific region will grow substantially over the forecasted timeframe. The major aspect causing an upsurge in the regional market's growth is the rapid industrial development across the region. Furthermore, factors such as easy availability of cost-effective systems, growing construction activities, rapidly increasing population rate, and rise in demand for fuel-efficient technologies across the region are also likely to impact the growth of the regional HPL exterior boards market over the forecasted era. Moreover, the growing urbanization in emerging nations, such as Japan, China, and India, promotes consumers towards a comfier lifestyle, thus boosting the HPL exterior boards market demand across the Asia-Pacific region. The growth in government investments and construction industries continues to expand rapidly across Indonesia, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the Asia-Pacific regional HPL exterior boards market over the forecasted timeframe. In addition, the growing attention by governments across the countries such as Japan and China on vertical construction, given the lack of space, may also catalyze the growth of the regional market over the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact

The global COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on the majority of the market sectors across the globe. The global health crisis had a huge impact on public health across the globe, but it also impacted the global economy. Several countries across the globe imposed partial or complete lockdowns in order to stop the spread of the disease. The travel restrictions and social distancing norms imposed across several regions worldwide led to the halting of several major operations such as cross-border transportation, construction activities, etc. With the halt on the construction activities worldwide, the global HPL exterior boards market faced several unexpected challenges. Due to the travel restrictions imposed across the globe, the global supply chain networks were disrupted, causing a major financial impact on the global HPL exterior boards market in recent times.

With the fall in the number of cases across the globe, the global economy is getting back on track. Along with that, the HPL exterior boards market is anticipated to witness a surge in demand over the assessment timeframe.

Ask For Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/10825

HPL Exterior Boards Market Competitive Analysis

Dominant Key Players on HPL Exterior Boards Market Covered are:

ARPA INDUSTRIALe

Sonae Arauco

Beaulieu International

EGGER

OMNOVA Solutions

ZHENGHANG DECORATIVE MATERIALS

Panolam Industries

PFLEIDERER

KRONOSPAN

Trespa International

SWISS KRONO

G&P （Xinfeng）Decorative Laminate Co. Ltd

ASD Laminate

Fletcher Building

Wilsonart International

Abet Laminati

Related Reports:

Grid Scale Battery Market Research Report: By Battery Type, By Power Generation, By Applications- Forecast to 2030

Flow Battery Market Research Report Information by Product Type, Material Type, Storage Type, Application, and Region-Global Forecast till 2030

Battery Market Information by Battery Type, by Application and Region - Forecast to 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.