Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park adds Seven New Locations

CINCINNATI, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, the nation’s leading family camping, glamping and outdoor entertainment brand, has added seven new locations in time for the peak summer vacation season.



Jellystone Park locations are famous for providing families with great attractions and activities such as pools, water slides, splashgrounds, jumping pillows, wagon rides, foam parties and interactions with Yogi Bear costumed characters. Guests choose from a variety of camping and glamping accommodations, including cabins and RV sites.

There are more than 75 franchised locations operating in the U.S. and Canada. The newest camp-resorts:

Jellystone Park South Jersey – Located in Monroe, the former Hospitality Creek Campground and Swim Club became a Jellystone Park earlier this month. The location boasts a 30-acre lake with rope swing, obstacle course and diving docks, along with a pool, playgrounds and sports courts. Daily activities and themed events accompany the water fun.

Wichita Falls, Texas – This award-winning family camp-resort has returned to the Jellystone Park brand. Kids can enjoy three swimming pools, an interactive splash pad, mini golf and more. Lodging options include a variety of glamping cabins and a farmhouse that sleeps up to 14. The park was previously known as Coyote Ranch.

“We are excited to welcome these new locations,” said Trent Hershenson, vice president of Marketing for franchisor Camp Jellystone. “Record numbers of families have stayed at Jellystone Park the past several years, and we are very pleased that even more families will be able to enjoy the Jellystone Park experience this summer.”

Earlier this year Jellystone Park also began welcoming families at these five new locations:

Augusta, Maine – The former Beaver Brook Campground has been transformed into a Jellystone Park with wooded sites, a tranquil brook and a half-mile of frontage on beautiful Androscoggin Lake. A heated Water Zone, 18-hole mini golf course, sports courts and playgrounds complement a full schedule of activities and character interactions.

Chincoteague Island, Virginia – This campground is being expanded and updated. Planned improvements include new playground equipment, basketball and pickleball courts, new enclosures for the park's pavilion, as well as new landscaping and road improvements. New rental cabins, furnished glamping tents and RV rentals also are planned.

New Douglas, Illinois – Located an hour from St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois, Rustic Acres Jellystone Park features two lakes for fishing, a swimming pool, jumping pillow, laser tag, gaga ball pit, hayrides, two playgrounds and themed weekends.

Petoskey, Michigan – This campground is adding 67 RV sites and 20 vacation rentals this year. Along with Yogi Bear costumed characters, this location features a heated swimming pool, a hot tub, sand volleyball, basketball, a gaga ball pit, a children’s playground and a pet playground.

Stark County, Ohio – The award-winning Clay’s Park Resort south of Cleveland is now a Jellystone Park. The 500-acre camp-resort boasts a lake, water slides, dueling ziplines, and canoes and kayaks. A new pool and water play area are under construction. Clay’s Park Resort was awarded Park of the Year in 2021 by the National Association of RV Parks & Campgrounds.

Visit www.jellystonepark.com to make reservations at these or any of the more than 75 locations in North America.

About Camp Jellystone



With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For more information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com. Camp Jellystone is part of Sun Outdoors’ family of brands.

About Sun Outdoors



Sun Outdoors is a leader in outdoor hospitality and is committed to its mission of offering guests exceptional and transformative outdoor experiences. With over 150 locations across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, Sun Outdoors offers guests several ways to stay: from RV sites to vacation rentals, from tent camping to glamping, whether they stay for a weekend, season, or longer. Visit www.sunoutdoors.com to learn more.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/635d5c6c-e50c-4833-b068-4af9900d4391