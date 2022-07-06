New York, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gamification Market: Segmented: By Solutions & Services, By End-use Industry, By Applications And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2020 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288784/?utm_source=GNW

Its goal is to boost user motivation and engagement, as well as promote behavioral change and achieve specified objectives. Gamification can add excitement and drama to a retailer’s marketing and engagement strategy without detracting from the business’s main idea. For numerous retailers, gamification apps have proved to increase leads and sales. Gamification may also help a store attract new and returning customers while also providing insights into how customers interact with a brand.



Market Highlights

Global Gamification Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 30.7% in 2031.



The exponential proliferation of smartphones and other mobile devices has immediately created a large market for gamification. The supply of enticing offers to clients and consumers, as well as gamification producing a higher Return on Investment (RoI), are among the primary factors responsible for the increasing growth of the gamification market.



Global Gamification Market: Segments

Strategic Service segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



The Global Gamification market is classified based on Solutions & Services into Engagement & Performance Services, Strategic Services, and Consulting & Professional Services. The Strategic services sector of the gamification market is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, based on components. Gamification service providers offer a wide range of services, which are divided into three categories: Strategic, Consulting and Professional, and Engagement and Performance Services. These services assist end-users with gamification solution development as well as the installation, deployment, and ongoing maintenance of existing systems.



IT and Telecom segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



Global Gamification market is classified based on end-user into Banking, Retail, Government, Education, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, and Others. According to End-user, the telecom segment is expected to increase at the fastest rate and is projected to grow. Telecom firms are also up against strong competition from many other service suppliers, making the adoption of a marketing strategy all the more important. Companies’ major goal is to increase the number of users while providing consistent experiences throughout all channels, which can only be accomplished through customer-focused services.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing focus on level progress monitoring



As a result of organizations’ efforts to improve engagement with customers to improve staff performance, the primary trend inside the gamification industry is a growing focus on level progress tracking. Gamification allows businesses to track and improve employee performance through activity feeds, leaderboards, and internal competitions. Similarly, avatars & storytelling, virtual presents, and virtual currencies can improve customer–brand engagement. It is possible to observe how much work a user is putting in to cross one level & unlock the next using the level progress technique.



Rising demand for Enhanced Customer Experience



The most prominent driving element for the gamification sector is organizations’ increased efforts to improve customer engagement. This is accomplished by the application of technology to loyalty programs, product research, game-based marketing, as well as interactive communication. Customers are being engaged and brand loyalty is being built through personalized recommendation games and quizzes. Gamification also motivates customers to refer the business to others or make more purchases by providing personalized avatars, reward-based promotions, & progress indicators as part of loyalty programs.



Restraint

Designing in gamification is a critical aspect of ensuring that the desired goal is achieved. Designers, on the other hand, have been noted to fail to keep coming up with distinctive and sophisticated designs that match the needs of each firm. This could hinder the market’s adoption of remedies. Even though a solution is designed for a certain business, it will not produce the desired results for other customers, making it a difficult development process.



Global Gamification Market: Key Players

Microsoft Corporation

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



MPS Interactive Systems Limited

SAP SE

BI Worldwide

Verint Systems

Hoopla Software, Inc

Aon plc.

Influitive Corporation

Mambo Solutions Ltd.

Khoros, LLC

Other Prominent Players



Global Gamification Market: Regions

The Global Gamification market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. In the sphere of marketing, North America has a developed market for gamification. Because of the region’s high internet and smartphone penetration, gamification for marketing has become more popular, particularly when combined with social media incorporation tools.



Impact of Covid-19 on Gamification Market

Covid-19’s global spread has had an impact on every industry. The pandemic has compelled large corporations to make substantial and urgent strategic decisions. In almost all industries, employees have chosen to work from home. Maintaining constant connection with the remote site is a major problem for management and personnel. Companies might use this time to provide employees with training and e-learning courses. This can assist firms in guiding new employees and providing advanced skills to existing staff. As a result, a significant gamification market increase is anticipated during the epidemic.



Global Gamification Market is further segmented by region into:



North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – the United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

the Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

The Global Gamification Market report also contains an analysis on:



Gamification Market Segments:



By Solutions & Services

Engagement & Performance Services

Strategic Services

Consulting & Professional Services

By End-use Industry

Banking

Retail

Government

Education

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Others

By Applications

Marketing

Sales

Product Development

Human Resource

Others

Gamification Dynamics

Gamification Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Gamification Market Report Scope and Segmentation

Report Attribute Details

The market size value in 2021 USD 9.4 billion

The revenue forecast in 2031 USD 136.2 billion

Growth Rate CAGR of 30.7% from 2021 to 2031

The base year for estimation 2020

Quantitative units Revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2031

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments covered Application, Solution and Services, End-user and Region

Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key companies profiled Microsoft Corporation, MPS Interactive Systems Limited, SAP SE, BI Worldwide, Verint Systems, Hoopla Software, Inc, Aon plc. , Influitive Corporation, Mambo Solutions Ltd., Khoros, LLC, and Other Prominent Players

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288784/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________