Solution Tree Appoints Iowa State Office Executive Director

Bloomington, Ind., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solution Tree, a leading educational publisher and professional development provider, announced today the appointment of Bryce Amos to lead the company’s statewide initiatives in Iowa.

Amos brings more than 20 years of education experience to this new role, including classroom teaching and leadership roles in Texas and Iowa. As the principal at Pershing Middle School, he led the school to four state distinctions for academic and attendance performance. As Des Moines Public Schools’ executive director of secondary schools, Amos developed and implemented early-indicator systems, resulting in increased graduation rates at all district high schools. During his nine years as its superintendent, Carlisle (Iowa) Community School District became a Solution Tree Model PLC at Work® district in 2018. The district’s success generated opportunities for Amos to share Carlisle’s story at both the national and state levels as a Solution Tree associate.

As the Iowa State Office executive director, Amos will combine his experience and passion for education with firsthand knowledge of the PLC process to help ensure every student learns at the highest level.

“Throughout his career, and at every level, Bryce has successfully developed and led professional learning communities that have positively impacted student and adult learning,” said Solution Tree president Ed Ackerman. “He understands the challenges educational leaders face and knows which strategies are necessary to develop and sustain learning communities.”

Amos will work closely with educators and legislators to further strengthen Solution Tree’s commitment to students and teachers across the state. Similar Solution Tree initiatives are experiencing success in Arkansas, Texas, and Washington State.





