Westland Insurance acquires National Truck League Insurance Brokers, furthers leading presence in Commercial market

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen first nations), July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance Group is excited to announce its acquisition of National Truck League Insurance Brokers, a specialty transportation brokerage that operates across Canada and is headquartered in London, Ontario.

National Truck League offers a range of products and solutions including commercial trucking, cargo, disability, travel medical emergency, critical illness, downtime, and other select coverages.

“The acquisition of National Truck League further establishes Westland’s leading presence in the Commercial market and strengthens our capabilities within the transportation sector – a sector that continues to be increasingly vital to the Canadian economy” says Jamie Lyons, Westland’s President & COO. “National Truck League is dedicated exclusively to the Canadian trucking industry, with an outstanding reputation and commitment to serving the unique needs of its clients. As such, they bring deep vertical expertise and specialized capabilities, in addition to an impressive team of passionate professionals”.

“National Truck League’s approach fundamentally aligns with our strategy and offering under Westland’s expanding Corporate Advisory and Specialty division” says Donna Barclay, Westland’s EVP Commercial & Eastern Canada Operations. “We’re thrilled to welcome Rod and Michelle Stiller and their entire team to the Westland family.”

Westland continues to invest in and grow its business in Canada, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in Canada. Trading $2.5 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, farm and specialty insurance segments. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its clients, industry partners and local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.