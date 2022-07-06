CGTrader Fundraiser Generates Over $150,000 in Support of Ukraine

ORLANDO, Fla., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGTrader, the world's leading provider of 3D and digital content, is holding a "Support Ukraine 3D Model Sale" fundraiser across its business to assist with the humanitarian efforts in aid of Ukraine and to date has raised more than $150,000 through designers' donations and CGTrader's contributions.

Proceeds from the CGTrader fundraiser are going towards the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), a United Nations Refugee Agency. Initially a two-week event, CGTrader continues to provide marketplace sellers the opportunity to donate a percentage of their royalties to the same charity.

The fundraiser stands as part of CGTrader's continued support of Ukraine since the Russian invasion efforts began in March. CGTrader has actively recruited more Ukrainian specialists, added the Ukraine flag to Ukrainian models so that buyers can support those sellers by choosing their models. Ukrainian designers are receiving faster payouts, and CGTrader is promoting Ukrainian designers on its social media channels.

"As we continue to lend our full support to the people of Ukraine, I am proud of the fundraising efforts of our marketplace designers to contribute towards humanitarian efforts in Ukraine," said CGTrader Co-Founder and CEO Dalia Lasaite. "Our thoughts remain with the lives of all affected by this unjust invasion effort."

About CGTrader

Established in 2011, CGTrader is the world's leading provider of 3D content. More than 500,000 customers globally, including more than 150 Fortune 500 enterprises, trust CGTrader to source and manage three-dimensional content. The company has two core product lines: Marketplace, which unites over 5 million professional 3D designers, and ARsenal, the end-to-end 3D content engine.

