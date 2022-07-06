Browzwear Readies for Accelerated European Growth with Appointment of Former TraceLink Executive Renaud Delcroix

New York, NY, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Browzwear, a pioneer of 3D digital solutions for the fashion industry, today announced that Renaud Delcroix, a former senior executive at the world's largest end-to-end digital supply network, Tracelink, is joining the company to accelerate growth throughout Europe. With extensive experience across supply chain logistics and digital transformation, areas of increasing importance to fashion brands and manufacturers, Delcroix is well-positioned to strengthen the company’s operations in the region.

Prior to TraceLink, Renaud worked with BARE International, a market research firm providing consumer insights to businesses in retail, and fashion as well as automotive, banking, consumer electronics, and more.

“We are thrilled to have Renaud onboard at Browzwear to lead and expand our European team,” said Lena Lim, Chief Commercial Officer of Browzwear. “Renaud has an impressive background in sales, fashion, and supply chain logistics, all critical focuses for the businesses in our industry, and as we grow, we want to accelerate also in how we partner with our clients, both existing and new.”

“It is an exciting time to be diving into the world of fashion technology, and furthermore to join with the company that has consistently led the industry in this area,” said Renaud. “While I’ve had the opportunity to work on the retail and supply chain side of the industry, I am looking forward to complimenting my experience with exposure to the design side of the business.”

