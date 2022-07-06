Welton Investment Partners Hires William Marr to Lead New Wealth Management Group

NEW YORK, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Welton Investment Partners (Welton), the alternative investment manager focused on the pursuit of consistent returns across market environments, today announced the appointment of alternative investment strategy veteran, William Marr, as Senior Managing Director, to lead Welton's newly formed Wealth Management Group. Mr. Marr joins Welton with over 25 years of experience working in the alternatives sector, holding senior positions at State Street Global Advisors, Julius Baer and Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management. In his new role, Mr. Marr is responsible for delivering Welton's systematic investment capabilities to the wealth management community, including brokerage houses, RIAs, private banks, and family offices.

The newly launched Wealth Management Group will develop and deliver Welton's institutional quality investment solutions to a new set of investors seeking investment strategies to incorporate into their portfolios which are not reliant on rising equity and fixed income markets. Welton's current strategies include multi-strategy global macro, systematic trend and multi-asset ESG.

"Bill has an impressive track record as an influential alternatives leader building and advancing alternative investment organizations for over 25 years. His diverse expertise in global markets include trading, multi-asset portfolio management and business development, all critical attributes to successfully launch our Wealth Management Group," said Dr. Patrick Welton, Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Welton Investment Partners. "The current macro environment has once again demonstrated that multi-asset, multi-strategy programs are built to deliver uncorrelated returns even during the most volatile markets. We are excited to work with Bill to make our institutional quality solutions available to new private investors across the wealth management community."

"I have known the Welton organization for many years and am delighted to join a team I admire. Now, more than ever, investors require innovative products that can deliver differentiated returns in a variety of market environments," said Marr. "Welton's impressive track record, rapid growth and admirable work culture makes it an exceptional firm across the board, and I am looking forward to helping tailor this broad offering for a new set of investors."

In previous roles, Mr. Marr led due diligence and allocated to hedge funds and CTAs, including as Global Head of Hedge Fund Research at Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management. He also headed Alternative Investments at Zurich-based Bank Julius Baer and Boston-based State Street Global Advisors. Most recently Mr. Marr founded and managed Granite Street Capital, a consultancy focused on developing and implementing growth strategies for alternative investment managers. Mr. Marr holds a BA from Bowdoin College and the Series 3, 7 and 63 licenses.

About Welton Investment Partners

Welton Investment Partners is an established alternative asset manager that seeks to generate consistent investor returns by identifying recurrent market themes across various market environments. The firm seeks to deliver absolute returns with a low correlation to the broader markets. Welton believes its investment edge derives from an advanced capital allocation process applied to quantitative strategies across equities, fixed income, commodities and currencies. Welton manages assets for institutional and private investors, with offices in NY and CA. More information is available at www.welton.com.

For investor inquiries:

Christopher Keenan, Director of Marketing

ckeenan@welton.com

831-620-6607

For media inquiries:

Cindy Stoller

cstoller@confluencepartners.com

917-331-0418

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.