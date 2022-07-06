Microsoft Canada Recognizes Smile CDR as Winner of the 2022 ISV Breakthrough Partner Impact Award

TORONTO, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smile CDR Inc., a leading health data and integration company, is proud to announce it has won the 2022 Microsoft Canada ISV Breakthrough Partner Impact Award. These annual Canadian awards recognize the Microsoft partners that have focused on bettering the lives of Canadians through skilling initiatives, delivering excellent customer service and embracing digital transformation leveraging Microsoft technology.

"Patients are at the forefront of everything we do. Our collaboration with Microsoft has amplified our efforts toward better global health, enhancing and simplifying the digital experience for users of the services we offer," said Duncan Weatherston, Chief Executive Officer, Smile CDR. "We are honored to be recognized for our efforts and look forward to continuing to help power the digital transformation of healthcare and improve patient outcomes."

Microsoft Canada presented these awards in 32 categories on July 5, 2022, as part of a lead-up to Microsoft's Inspire conference. Winners were selected based on the outstanding work the companies provided to their customers and community.

"We are pleased to recognize Smile CDR as this year's recipient of the ISV Breakthrough Partner Impact Award," said Suzanne Gagliese, Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft Canada. "Our partners have demonstrated excellence in innovation and harnessed Microsoft's solutions to enable customers to achieve more. We take great pride in the diversity of our ecosystem and look forward to celebrating their outstanding achievements."

Smile CDR Inc. is a health information technology company focused on delivering better global health through open standards. Our enterprise-grade, open framework data fabric and integration platform fuels healthcare's digital transformation and accelerates value creation across all patient journeys at scale. Powered by our HL7 FHIR standard-based clinical data repository (#SmileInside), our platform enables collaboration and allows organizations to ingest, transform, store, enrich, analyze, aggregate, and meaningfully share health information to power digital transformation. We prepare healthcare providers, payers, researchers, and life sciences organizations for a connected future beyond legacy systems, adding new value through intelligent use of information and ultimately delivering better patient outcomes. For more information visit: www.smilecdr.com.

