Irrimax® Names Prestigious Medical Advisory Board

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irrimax Corporation, the medical device manufacturer for Irrisept® Antimicrobial Wound Lavage, announces today that it has assembled a medical advisory board featuring 10 renowned physicians across multiple medical specialties. These physicians hold significant positions and accolades in hospitals, medical practices, and medical teaching institutions across the country.

Dr. Antonia Chen, Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School, will chair the Irrimax Medical Advisory Board. "Irrisept is a market leader in irrigation, and I am excited to help lead this team to advance Irrimax's mission of reducing infections and improving patient outcomes."

The Irrimax Medical Advisory Board members are national leaders in their respective specialties, hold prominent positions with medical societies and organizations, and are published authors and researchers. "We are very grateful that these physicians are willing to share their insights about irrigation and infection reduction with us," said Michael Gil, Irrimax's Chief Operating Officer. "The combined experience and expertise of the Irrimax Medical Advisory Board members will help shape Irrimax's work for years to come."

Irrisept has grown to be the preferred choice for irrigation across more than 2,500 U.S. hospitals, surpassing 2.5 million lifetime uses. Internationally, Irrisept continues to expand its presence and will be distributed in more than 10 countries by the end of the year.

Members of the Irrimax Medical Advisory Board include:

· Dr. Antonia Chen, Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School

· Dr. Garrick Cason, M.D., Assistant Professor UTCOM/Academic Spine Surgeon at the Comprehensive Spine Institute

· Dr. Philip Corvo, Chairman of Surgery, Director of Surgical Critical Care at St. Mary's Hospital

· Dr. Edward Karpman, Medical Director of Men's Health at El Camino Hospital

· Dr. Laurence Levine, Professor of Urology at Rush University Medical Center, Partner at Uropartners, LLC.

· Dr. Calvin J. Rushing, Fellowship-Trained, Podiatric Surgeon at the Dallas Orthopedic and Shoulder Institute

· Dr. Mohsin Soliman, Vice-Chair of Surgery for Menorah Medical Center

· Dr. Ian Valerio, Adjunct Associate Professor and Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon at Massachusetts General Hospital

· Dr. Hans P. Van Lancker, Vice Chair of Orthopedics St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, VP of Trauma Services, and Chief of Orthopedic Trauma for Steward Medical Group (National). Founder and Director of the Boston Orthopedic Trauma Fellowship. Founder of Matter Hospital and the Boston Orthopedic Trauma Group.

· Dr. Ian Weber, Assistant Professor and Orthopedic Surgeon at Cornerstone Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine

· Dr. Paul Naylor, Founder and Orthopedic Surgeon at the Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinic, serves as Irrimax's Chief Medical Officer and will act as an ex officio member of the medical advisory board.

About Irrimax Corporation

Established in 1994, Irrimax focuses on reducing infections and healthcare costs and improving patient outcomes. Its flagship product, Irrisept Antimicrobial Wound Lavage, contains 0.05% Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) in 99.95% Sterile Water for Irrigation, USP. For more information, visit www.Irrisept.com.

