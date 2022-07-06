Vertosoft Named as New Partner for Anglepoint Inc.

LEESBURG, Va., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Vertosoft announced a new partnership with Anglepoint Inc., an industry leader in Software Asset Management (SAM) Services. Through this partnership, Vertosoft will assist Anglepoint in expanding into the public sector vertical.

Vertosoft has over 70+ combined years of government experience supporting all aspects of the government acquisition lifecycle. Anglepoint will be able to leverage its extensive knowledge, including access to its government contracting vehicles.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Anglepoint to support its expansion into the public sector market. Anglepoint has the deep expertise, hands-on experience, and accreditations to successfully address government SAM challenges while assisting these agencies with improved IT decisions and cost savings," said John Severino, VP of Federal Sales at Vertosoft.

Brian Papay, CEO of Anglepoint, adds, "This exciting alliance allows better support for agencies to have a holistic understanding of their software estate and need to ensure that they meet critical, compliance requirements. Anglepoint is the global leader in software asset management (SAM), and through this partnership, we will expand our public sector presence beyond SAM with added software and hardware IT integrations services in DOD, civilian, and state and local agencies."

Anglepoint's SAM Services are designed to drive cost optimization, risk mitigation, and operational excellence across hardware, software licensing, and cloud estates. Its extensive offering includes access to experts on staff with knowledge on over 60+ software publishers. With its decades of hands-on experience, Anglepoint is also well suited to advise on government SAM processes and help agencies meet federal mandates and IT requirements. As a result, government agencies - and ultimately, taxpayers - will be able to realize substantial savings across their IT estate while satisfying governance requirements.

About Vertosoft

Established in 2016, Vertosoft accelerates the adoption of innovative and emerging technology within the government. We bring the flexibility, agility, and responsiveness of a small company with the experience of a large organization. With our clear focus on emerging technology growth in government, Vertosoft is uniquely positioned to reduce complexity and provide scalable, cloud-ready technology solutions that enable government agencies to deliver smarter, client-centric digital transformations.

About Anglepoint

Founded in 2009, Anglepoint is the leading provider of IT Asset Management services, driving cost optimization, risk mitigation, & strategic planning within the cloud, software licensing, & hardware estates of the world's most complex hybrid IT environments. We deliver end-to-end managed services while addressing emergent needs, including program strategy development & execution, process engineering, and technology selection & implementation, to the Forbes Global 2000. For more information, visit https://www.anglepoint.com/public-sector/.

