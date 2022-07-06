FDA Approves Sientra’s Low Plus Profile Projection Breast Implant

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) (“Sientra” or the “Company”) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Low Plus Profile Projection Breast Implant for breast augmentation in women at least 22 years old, and for women of all ages undergoing breast reconstruction. This product will be commercially available for board-certified and board-eligible plastic surgeons in the United States in late July 2022.



More than 500,0001 women in the U.S. chose to have a breast augmentation or revision procedure last year and, according to recent statistics from the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, breast augmentation including revision procedures increased 41 percent from 2020 to 20211, making it the highest revenue-generating procedure for plastic surgeons.2 Providing plastic surgeons with a wide range of implant sizes and profiles allows them tap into their artistry and individualize each patient's results to meet their unique goals and preferences.

“I am excited that I will now have this new FDA-approved Sientra implant option for my patients, as it fills a formerly unmet need between the low profile and moderate profile implants Sientra already offers,” said Bradley M. Calobrace, MD, a KY-based board-certified plastic surgeon. “Now when I utilize Sientra’s new Low Plus Profile Projection Breast Implant, my patients will get the natural look with the upper pole fullness they desire.”

Sientra will be the first and only implant maker within the United States to offer 80cc and 110cc gel implants. These two new sizes will bring more options to surgeons and their patients.

“With this new FDA approval, Sientra offers its most comprehensive product portfolio to date. This offering expands our addressable market in breast augmentation and reconstruction and will accelerate our market share in 2022 and beyond,” said Sientra President and CEO Ron Menezes. “We have long been committed to matching Sientra’s unrivaled safety profile3 and best-in-industry, Sientra Platinum 20™, warranty with a strong R&D pipeline, bringing surgeons and their patients a broader selection for creating their ideal outcomes.”

About Sientra

Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Sientra is a medical aesthetics company exclusively focused on plastic surgery. The Company mission is to offer proprietary innovations and unparalleled partnerships that radically advance how plastic surgeons think, work and care for their patients. Sientra has developed a broad portfolio of products with technologically differentiated characteristics, supported by independent laboratory testing and strong clinical trial outcomes. The Company’s product portfolio includes its Sientra round and shaped breast implants, the first fifth generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, its ground-breaking Allox2® breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, and BIOCORNEUM®, the #1 performing, preferred and recommended scar gel of plastic surgeons(*).

References

The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Annual Statistics 2022; https://cdn.theaestheticsociety.org/media/statistics/2021-TheAestheticSocietyStatistics.pdf Ronan Solutions, Aesthetic Industry Insights, Dec. 12, 2021. Data on File. Stevens WG, Calobrace MB, Alizadeh A, Zeidler KR, Harrington JL, d’Incelli RC. Ten-year core study data for Sientra’s Food and Drug Administration—approved round and shaped breast implants with cohesive silicone gel. Plast Reconstr Surg. 2018;141(4S):7S-19S.



