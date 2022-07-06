Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds® Collaborates With Leading Research Hospital in Argentina to Study the Efficiency of CBD for Adult Epilepsy

SAN DIEGO, CA, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands, and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary HempMeds® is collaborating with Hospital del Cruce to conduct the first study in Argentina on the efficiency of CBD as a treatment for epilepsy in adults. The company will be donating its hemp-derived RSHO-X 5,000mg CBD products for the study.

The Ministry of Health of Argentina has authorized Hospital del Cruce, the leading research venue in Argentina, to import HempMeds® products and execute the study. The study, led by Dr. Silvia Kochen, a renowned neurologist who works as the Executive Director of Neuroscience Studies and Complex Systems at the Epilepsy Center of Hospital del Cruce, will become part of a broad scientific evidence initiative on the usage of CBD for the treatment of epilepsy.

According to Dr. Silvia Kochen, “There is little scientific evidence in Latin America that supports the advantages of CBD as a treatment for neurodegenerative disorders, and most of the research done by other researchers focuses on pediatric patients. With this new research, we will obtain broader information that will be a valuable asset for Latin American health authorities to understand and acknowledge the potential therapeutic capabilities of CBD.”

“Participating in this research study is an honor for our Company because it reinforces the safety and efficacy of our products and will open doors to more free access to cannabis-based products around the world,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Blake Schroeder.

“We have been involved in CBD research efforts in Latin America since 2017, collaborating with top medical doctors and organizations. For example, we have worked with Dr. Carlos Aguirre, a renowned neurologist in Mexico who has published two research studies that provide significant evidence for CBD as a complementary treatment for pediatric refractory and pediatric drug-resistant seizures,” added HempMeds® CEO Raúl Elizalde. “In addition to our consumer sales program which operates around the world, we want to be well understood by medical professionals and organizations as a resource in Latin America and this collaboration with Hospital del Cruce is a great step in doing so.”

About HempMeds®

Founded in 2012, HempMeds® was the first company to bring hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) oil products to market in the U.S., Brazil and Mexico. As a subsidiary of Medical Marijuana, Inc., HempMeds® is the exclusive distributor for premium brands such as Real Scientific Hemp Oil™. The Company operates in all 50 states and throughout Latin America in countries such as Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and more. HempMeds® is one of the only companies to have its CBD products listed in the Prescribers’ Digital Reference (PDR), the only company invited to speak to the World Health Organization and FDA on the benefits of CBD, and one of the first to be certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority. To learn more, please visit www.hempmedspx.com.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Neuropathix. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

