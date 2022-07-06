PIXELYNX Music Metaverse Platform Announces New Hires

LONDON and LOS ANGELES, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIXELYNX , the music metaverse™ platform founded by groundbreaking electronic musicians and technology visionaries Joel Zimmerman aka deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin aka Plastikman, announced today several new hires made up of veterans in the gaming, creative, and music industries.



In addition to these new hires, PIXELYNX also welcomes Richard Sanders as Group Strategy Advisor, a key member of the PIXELYNX Advisory Board. A veteran of the music business space, Richard Sanders was most recently CEO of Tidal, one of the world’s leading digital service providers. He was formerly President of Kobalt Music Group, Chairman of Sony Music International, President of Global Marketing/CMO SonyBMG and has served in leadership roles at such companies as RCA, V2 and others.

These are the newest members of PIXELYNX:

Paul Joffe, COO

A senior leader with more than 20 years of experience building games, Joffe served as the GM of Games at Sony Pictures Entertainment where he worked his way up from Head of Product. He additionally founded Kid Awesome, a group of design and educational software industry veterans committed to combining high-quality play with common core curriculum to deliver fun, educational and safe apps.

Steve Wakeman, Head of Production

A BAFTA-winning industry veteran with vast experience across the digital and technology industries, Wakeman takes on this Head of Production role with more than 18 years of experience in production and management. He’s previously worked for Codemasters, Inspired Gaming Group, and PM Connect.

Zac Alcampo, Creative Director

A game director, managing director, design director and artist with 17 years of experience on console and mobile, Alcampo previously was a world and systems designer and product owner at Wargaming. Before that, he worked at Sandbox Global.

Pal Chohan, VP of Audio Systems and Music

Having most recently served as Product Manager for Music Research and Development at TikTok, Chohan brings with him an extensive background in music and audio technology. Chohan has previously worked for the BBC as a product manager, and was also co-founder of music technology startup SendMusic.

Jaime Valls Vigil, Games System Designer

A veteran game designer with over a decade of experience under his belt, Valls Vigil takes on the Games System Designer role. Valls Vigil will help develop and design ELYNXIR game systems. Previously, Valls Vigil was Senior Game Designer at Blackmouth Games, Coatsink, and FunFair Technologies.

“All five new PIXELYNX hires, along with Richard Sanders, bring with them crucial skills and forward-thinking approaches to technology, gaming, Web3, music and business,” says PIXELYNX Co-founder and CEO Inder Phull. “With their many years of experience working for some of the most influential and established companies in the world, their expertise will be essential to the continued success of PIXELYNX.”

About PIXELYNX

PIXELYNX is a new gaming venture by iconic musicians and technologists Joel Zimmerman aka deadmau5, Richie Hawtin aka Plastikman, and music industry visionaries Ben Turner (Graphite; IMS: International Music Summit; AFEM: Association for Electronic Music), Dean Wilson (Seven20 Entertainment / mau5trap), and Inder Phull, a music metaverse futurist. The company, based in London and Los Angeles, is focused on building a music metaverse that will transform the way artists connect and engage with their fans through gaming experiences. Its debut mobile game, ELYNXIR, will be out later this year.

