Arcimoto Announces Second Quarter 2022 Vehicle Production & Deliveries

EUGENE, Ore., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcimoto , Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of rightsized, outrageously fun, ultra-efficient electric vehicles for moving people and stuff, produced 102 vehicles in the second quarter, the highest vehicle production quarter in Arcimoto’s history.



Arcimoto delivered 41 customer vehicles and produced 41 vehicles for commercial pilot programs and marketing use. The company also produced 20 rental vehicles, and now totals 109 rental vehicles across Arcimoto rental locations and partner rental locations.

“Despite production stalls due to supply chain issues, the relocation of battery production facilities, and the certification of new battery modules, the second quarter was our best production quarter in company history,” said Arcimoto Founder and CEO Mark Frohnmayer. “We continue to target 1,000 vehicles produced for the year.”

Additionally, Tilting Motor Works produced 40 TRiO three-wheel conversion kits and completed delivery of 35 TRiO kits to customers, also the highest production quarter in Tilting Motor Works history.

“Tilting Motor Works has grown substantially with Arcimoto and we look forward to setting more records, be it sales records or land-speed records, in the years to come,” said Bob Mighell, Arcimoto Chief Tilting Officer.

In the latest edition of our Arcimoto Weekend Update video, we visit Tilting Motor Works to see the progress Chief Tilting Officer Bob Mighell and his team have made on the one-of-a-kind TRiO Conversion Kit that transforms regular two-wheeled motorcycles into three-wheeled leaning machines.

Finally, Arcimoto’s Annual Shareholder Meeting has been rescheduled to July 15. Investors in Arcimoto have the right to vote on important issues, and we urge you to make your voice heard. Please check your email inbox for login instructions from Proxy Vote sent on or around May 20, and contact your broker if you can’t find the email with your voting instructions. You can also reach out to investor@arcimoto.com for assistance.

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto is a pioneer in the design and manufacture of rightsized, ultra-efficient, incredibly fun electric vehicles for everyday mobility. Built on the revolutionary three-wheel Arcimoto Platform, our vehicles are purpose-built for daily driving, local delivery, and emergency response, all at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Based in Eugene, Oregon, the Arcimoto team is dedicated to creating world-class EVs that make the world a better place. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com .

