SINTX Technologies Acquires Technology Assessment and Transfer, Inc.

The Acquisition Broadens Opportunities for SINTX in Aerospace, Defense, and Biomedical Markets

SALT LAKE CITY, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (www.sintx.com) (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an original equipment manufacturer of advanced ceramics, announced the acquisition of Technology Assessment and Transfer, Inc. (TA&T; https://www.techassess.com/), significantly increasing SINTX’s capabilities in the aerospace, defense, and biomedical markets.

“We are excited to acquire TA&T and take another step towards diversifying and strengthening SINTX,” said Dr. Sonny Bal, President and CEO of SINTX. “TA&T will expand our use of advanced manufacturing technologies and introduce new ceramic material platforms to the SINTX portfolio. We expect the acquisition to bring immediate revenue to SINTX via TA&T’s well-established relationships with commercial partners and the U.S. government.”

TA&T, based in Maryland, is a nearly 40-year-old advanced ceramics business that specializes in developing and commercializing a broad array of innovative materials for defense, biomedical, and industrial applications. The company’s technologies and products include 3D printing of ceramic medical devices and heat exchangers, chemical vapor infiltration and deposition of complex fiber-reinforced ceramic-matrix composites, and hot pressing of transparent armor and other technical ceramics. TA&T has a long track record of successfully winning research contracts and grants from the U.S. government and commercializing its innovative technologies.

As an example of TA&T’s innovation, ceramic heater bodies developed, designed, and manufactured by TA&T are a part of the Sample Analysis on Mars (SAM) instrument suite on board the Curiosity Rover (https://mars.nasa.gov/msl/home/). These oven heater bodies were manufactured by TA&T using Ceramic Stereolithography, a form of 3D printing and additive manufacturing, and can withstand the extreme temperatures of more than 1,500°F that are required to heat soil samples on Mars in hopes of detecting signs of life. TA&T was selected by NASA to make these parts because of the prohibitive cost of traditional manufacturing techniques.

“Technology Assessment and Transfer is excited about the opportunity that the SINTX acquisition provides for product growth in commercial, aerospace, and medical applications,” said Dr. Larry Fehrenbacher, Co-Founder and President of TA&T. “The blend of federally-funded innovative technologies and SINTX’s business acumen is a compelling synergistic formula for future success.”

Dr. Mark Patterson, who worked with TA&T previously, and is currently Principal Scientist at Kratos SRE, commented that “In my view, the acquisition of TA&T by SINTX represents a significant opportunity to leverage complementary cultures and capabilities in the areas of advanced ceramics and innovation. TA&T has a long history of developing unique processes and ceramic materials for space, defense and commercial markets, and the company was an early developer of additively manufactured ceramic components for new ceramic markets. SINTX has complementary capabilities in biomedical devices and ceramic armor, with access to capital markets and organizational skills that will greatly help to mature and transition these technologies. I am excited to see what will come from this promising synergy, and hope that we will get to experience more ceramic products transitioned to end users”.

Ascendiant Capital Markets LLC served as the sole M&A Advisor on the transaction.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SINTX Technologies is an OEM ceramics company that develops and commercializes advanced ceramics for medical and non-medical applications. The core strength of SINTX Technologies is the manufacturing, research, and development of ceramics for external partners. The Company presently manufactures silicon nitride powders and components in its FDA registered, ISO 13485:2016 certified, and ASD9100D certified manufacturing facility.

For more information on SINTX Technologies or its advanced ceramics material platforms, please visit www.sintx.com.

About Technology Assessment and Transfer, Inc.

Technology Assessment and Transfer, Inc. (TA&T) is a high technology small business that specializes in development of advanced, materials-oriented technologies for aerospace, defense, bio-medical and industrial applications. TA&T uses government research grants to support advanced technology research and development innovations and commercialize via limited production, technology licensing and cooperative partnerships. TA&T provides a host of services that includes 3D printing, PVD-CVD coatings, material processing-CMCs, CIP, PS, HP, HIP and material characterization for powders and finished parts-TGA/DSC, PSD. SA, Dilatometry, UV-VIS and FTIR transmission, haze and clarity.

