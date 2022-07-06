Rocky Mountain High Brands Launches New Subsidiary, Rocky Mountain NexBev, Inc.

PLANO, Texas, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTC: RMHB) today announced the launch of Rocky Mountain NexBev, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary specializing in cannabis beverages. NexBev will work to ensure CBD Life Mexico S.A. de C.V. (CBD Life) has product and build RMHB’s HEMPd brand by utilizing a strong network of cannabis co-packers throughout the United States.



CBD Life continues to exceed expectations and drive brand growth in Mexico. Their three bestselling CBD beverages (Rocket High, California Black Tea, and California Lemonade) have strengthened their position in sales and national recognition. With an increasing consumer appetite for CBD infused beverages, NexBev sees strong growth for their products. NexBev looks forward to an expanding and rewarding relationship with CBD Life in the coming years.

NexBev will continue to produce and develop innovative beverage options for CBD Life, as it grows its portfolio of drinks in Mexico and the United States. Soliciting retail accounts and building a distribution network in the U.S. for CBD Life’s beverages will be part of a broader Company-wide strategy to accelerate market penetration for CBD Life.

NexBev has the necessary expertise and knowledge of manufacturing, formulations, and R&D of Cannabinol (CBD) and hemp infused beverages to ensure a successful launch of product lines. NexBev will work in conjunction with qualified co-packers to provide services such as cold-fill carbonation, tunnel pasteurization, and hot-fill/nitrogen dosage. Our speed to market will give us a chance to profit from early entrance.

NexBev’s specialties include:

CBD & Hemp drinks ready for market

Non-alcoholic beverages

Custom formulations

Turnkey solutions

Launch new brands

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. is a diversified and dynamic Company committed to making a difference by raising the quality and expectations in beverages. We are committed to producing healthier beverages with innovative flavors designed to help people feel inspired.

Great Choice ® is a registered trademark owned by RMHB. The products include Great Choice Pediatric Electrolyte Solution, Great Choice Medicated Chest Rub, and Great Choice Infant Rub. These products are National Brand Equivalent (NBE) products and compare with national brands such as Pedialyte ®. The NBE market is a rapidly growing market, and the Company is exploring adding additional NBE product and business lines.

Our Eagle Spirit® is a high alkaline spring water that has a high pH, an all-natural refreshing taste, and is sourced from sacred Native American soil rich in history and culture. The name of Eagle Spirit represents great power and balance, dignity with grace, and a symbolism as to live in balance with heaven and earth.

Our enriched flavor-infused waters with CBD sold under the brand name Hempd™ are market disrupters. These innovative drinks were formulated by our own talented team who are transcending the beverage frontier with their creativity and passion for healthier alternatives to the sugar-ridden drinks that dominate the market today. Hempd™ currently offers four unique flavors including Peach Mango, Pineapple Coconut, Dragon Fruit, and Raspberry Lemonade with zero calories.

Our state-of-the-art co-packing facility, Rocky Mountain Productions, Inc., specializes in cold and hot fill beverages, concentrates and ready-to-drink beverages, and is uniquely positioned to co-pack our brand drinks as well as private label with all the best-in-class services needed to get products ready for market.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements: This release may include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company’s filings with the SEC. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the company’s business, financial condition, and results of operations. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact:

Paul Knopick

pknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584