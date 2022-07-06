The Brains: Socials Are the New Search Engines: What This Means for Digital Marketing

London, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its infancy, social media was a tool for direct electronic information exchange. It was a simple, innovative, efficient method to transfer information from one part of the world to another. But, as it grew from being a tool for mere information exchange to the marketing powerhouse it is today, methods of exposure have been improved and made adaptable. Through this astronomical expansion, social media has enabled brands, users and customers alike to receive the most relevant information at the click of a link, straight through their phone screens.

Take Instagram as an example. Instagram started out as a simple image sharing platform, but in 2022, it’s now a behemoth of social media, with over 1.39 billion monthly active users. To manage and maintain this growth, Instagram uses algorithmic updates to impact audience reach, but also to determine how well a page, image or hashtag is optimised to reach core demographics. So, we should ask ourselves, how are social media platforms being used as search engines to reach the right audience?

From Social Search to Social Search Engine Optimisation

As social media has grown into what it is today, each update reflects its impact as a new search engine to rival Google. The power social media has for brands to improve engagement is paramount, and it is in that potential that social media search engine optimisation is crucial for brands to succeed. In November 2020, Instagram rolled out a new update that enabled users to not only search hashtags and locations, but also general keywords. Instagram breaks down how their search function operates, here.

There are three key metrics to consider when someone uses the search function: the text they use, the activity of the account and the popularity of search results. As these updates continue, we can see how social media is truly leveraging its search function to operate as a search engine, and not just a basic search tool. Whether it’s pulling data for a well optimised page to find information on your favourite cooking tips, or highlighting popular fitness accounts due to your Instagram activity showing an interest in fitness, these algorithm updates highlight the real potential of an optimised social media strategy. As a result, social media SEO should always be considered in any marketer’s arsenal.

Speaking about how social media platforms are being used as search engines, Farhiya Ali, Social Media Manager at The Brains, says:

“With the ever-changing nature of social media platforms, i.e. changes to in-app features and algorithm changes, it is no surprise these platforms are now optimised for search to support creators and marketers. Although social media does not directly contribute to SEO ranking, the links that are distributed across the respective channels influence search engine optimisation in terms of content amplification, building brand awareness, trust and credibility as well as supporting link building and local SEO efforts.”

