San Diego Investor Continues Expansion Into the Pacific Northwest

SAN DIEGO, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanamor Inc., a private San Diego-based real estate investor, has announced the acquisition of Bell Tower at Old Town Square in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Bell Tower at Old Town Square is a 52-unit apartment community with approximately 4,900 square feet of retail built in 2013. The Property is in one of Portland's fastest growing communities and is situated in the Fred Meyer's retail center, which provides immediate access to groceries, shops, and dining. Like much of Oregon, Wilsonville offers residents access to an abundance of hiking trails, bike paths and other outdoor recreational activities.

Situated within a 30-minute commute of both downtown Portland and Salem, employment options are abundant for a variety of industries, including tech, manufacturing, and government. Vanamor plans to enhance the apartments with light interior upgrades as well as smart home packages that are a focus for the Company going forward.

According to Bobby Larsen, Vanamor's Founder and President, "Having acquired over 2,300 units in the Portland MSA throughout my career, we are excited to increase our footprint in this dynamic growth market. As a more affordable alternative to Seattle and San Francisco, positive migration patterns continue to bring a highly educated workforce and well-paying jobs."

Bell Tower at Old Town Square marks Vanamor's third acquisition in Oregon. The Company is targeting further acquisitions in the Pacific Northwest, Arizona, California, Florida, and Nevada. The Company focuses on long-term, moderately leveraged opportunities that deliver outsized market returns.

Vanamor (www.vanamor.com) is a privately owned real estate owner and operator investing in multi-family assets on behalf of their network of individual investors. The Company is led by leaders in the industry that have collectively acquired over 31,000 units, representing a total value of over $6 billion throughout their careers and averaging a 42% annual return to investors. Vanamor is vertically integrated with in-house expertise in acquisitions and underwriting as well as asset, construction and investment management.

