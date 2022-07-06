Eyewear Brand Hip Optical Continues Its Rapid US Expansion

OAKLAND PARK, Fla., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida-based eyewear manufacturer Hip Optical announces the completion of its robotic lens lab located in Pompano, Florida. The lab will allow the company to manufacture and ship single-vision, progressive, reading, or sunglasses in only one business day. Hip Optical prides itself on having the fastest shipping times in the industry and a wide selection of trendy, high-quality eyewear.

Hip Optical believes the customer should get the best pair of prescription glasses for a good price without having to pay extra for upgrades. To support that belief, unlike other optical companies which typically charge extra, Hip Optical includes its thinnest lenses for free with every order.

Hip Optical also recently launched its new collection which features over 25 unique styles designed in Florida, along with its prescription sunglasses line. Customers can express themselves and design their own sunglasses with one of six tint options for the frame.

With brick-and-mortar locations making a comeback, Hip Optical is adapting its business model by offering a hybrid direct-to-consumer online experience along with physical locations where customers can visit and shop in person.

Earlier this year, the company opened its first store in Fort Lauderdale's premier shopping and dining district, Las Olas. Hip Optical plans on continuing its expansion and plans to open another location in Boca Town Center later this year. For each pair of glasses sold in the store or online, Hip Optical donates a pair of glasses to someone in need through its partnership with Restoring Vision, a nonprofit dedicated to providing eyewear to those without access. To date, Hip Optical has donated over 60,000 pairs of glasses to people in need around the world.

For more information, please visit www.HipOptical.com.

About Hip Optical

Hip Optical is a Florida-based eyewear manufacturer that offers quality and designs on par with the most luxurious brands in the world. With the fastest optical lab in America, Hip Optical manufactures and ships eyewear in one business day. Hip Optical is committed to disrupting the eyewear industry by bringing customers a revolutionized experience in all aspects, offering a 30-day satisfaction guarantee on its products. For every pair purchased on the website or in-store, Hip Optical will donate a pair to someone in need.

