Hatch Introduces Rest 2nd Gen, Designed to Guide Parents on Their Families’ Sleep Journeys

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hatch , the company that built Rest, a must-have item on baby registries with over 26,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, introduced today a new version of the beloved product for the first time - Rest 2nd Gen. This new sleep solution elevates the beloved product into a new, guided experience designed to support parents and babies on their journey to healthy sleep.



With Rest 2nd Gen, Hatch serves as an ally to the notoriously unrested - new parents and families with little ones looking for help with healthy sleep habits. Rest 2nd Gen was designed for babies and kids; but really, Hatch built the product for parents as a way to turn those tricky, tiring bedtime routines, into moments of delight, joy, and success. These magic moments, from the night the toddler follows the bedtime routine to parents’ realization that they’re the ones in control, come from Rest 2nd Gen’s new curated channels of expert-backed content, product feature transitions that help with those tough shifts into and out of rest, and age and stage-appropriate wind-down content for a simple bedtime experience every night.

“Over the years, we’ve heard so many of our Hatch families point to that magic moment where their Rest made getting sleep for the whole family not just a dream, but a reality,” said Hatch Co-founder and CEO Ann Crady Weiss. “Whether it was the baby’s first full night of sleep or that time the toddler slept past 5 a.m., we know how monumental those small wins are for parents.”

The new product is equipped with thoughtful updates that help parents achieve magical moments, including:

Delightfully Simple: This sleep solution is easy to use and replaces many stand-alone nursery items. With one tap, this all-in-one device for kids plays your little one’s favorite sleep sounds and lights. Better yet, you can also control Rest 2nd Gen from anywhere with your phone through WiFi connection.





This sleep solution is easy to use and replaces many stand-alone nursery items. With one tap, this all-in-one device for kids plays your little one’s favorite sleep sounds and lights. Better yet, you can also control Rest 2nd Gen from anywhere with your phone through WiFi connection. Promotes Healthy Sleep Habits: The new product turns transitions in and out of sleep into joyful moments. Rest 2nd Gen is equipped with all new Time-for-Bed and Time-to-Rise transitions that guide children through sleep, wake, and other rest moments throughout the day. Also new to the Rest 2nd Gen are Channels, available with the Hatch Sleep Membership, which are exclusive playlists of bedtime stories, lullabies, breathing exercises, and more that make bedtime hassle-free. From Land of Lullabies to Bedtime at the Zoo and Yuki's New York Adventures, there is a Channel for everyone. Favorited Channels will play new, yet familiar tracks each night, keeping content fresh yet consistent.





The new product turns transitions in and out of sleep into joyful moments. Rest 2nd Gen is equipped with all new Time-for-Bed and Time-to-Rise transitions that guide children through sleep, wake, and other rest moments throughout the day. Also new to the Rest 2nd Gen are Channels, available with the Hatch Sleep Membership, which are exclusive playlists of bedtime stories, lullabies, breathing exercises, and more that make bedtime hassle-free. From Land of Lullabies to Bedtime at the Zoo and Yuki's New York Adventures, there is a Channel for everyone. Favorited Channels will play new, yet familiar tracks each night, keeping content fresh yet consistent. Grows With Your Little One: In addition to age-based, expert-backed channels in the Hatch Sleep Membership, Rest 2nd Gen is equipped with content and tips to help users at every milestone. With cues to note the child's age during setup, Hatch will guide users from the start and recommend routines and content that are developmentally appropriate for the child’s specific age throughout families’ sleep journeys.



“As an expert in the children’s sleep space, I often discuss the importance of a sleep routine with parents, though I know that can be an overwhelming routine to conquer,” said Dr. Angela Holliday-Bell, Board-Certified Pediatrician, Certified Sleep Specialist, and advisor on the Hatch Board of Experts. “Rest 2nd Gen does all the work of choosing age-appropriate content to seamlessly guide parents through bedtime routines, and I know this will be a dream come true for countless parents.”

Hatch recognizes that healthy bedtime routines are not just important for kids. In addition to the new sleep solution for children, Hatch has also revamped their Sleep Membership to include new expert driven content that is geared toward adults using the Restore product and includes themes like Acoustic Campfire, Moonrise Melodies, and the Body Scan Studio.

Rest 2nd Gen is available exclusively for purchase on www.hatch.co/restsecondgen , and will roll out to additional retailers later this year. More information on Hatch and Rest 2nd Gen can be found at www.hatch.co , or on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

About Hatch

At Hatch, we know sleep. Since 2014, we’ve been an ally to the unrested, and we’re just getting started. Rest looks different for everyone, so that’s why we've developed products and content that empower people of all ages and stages to find their own way to get the rest they deserve. Designed by experts and loved by parents, our Rest product family includes the Rest 2nd Gen, Rest+ and Rest Mini. Hatch also offers Restore, a fully-customizable product geared toward helping adults make space for rest in their lives. Launched in 2014 by parent entrepreneurs Ann Crady Weiss and Dave Weiss, and featured on “Shark Tank'' in 2016, Hatch is headquartered in Palo Alto. For more information, visit Hatch.co .

