Micron DDR5 Server DRAM Available to Data Center Customers in Advance of Next-Generation Server Platforms

Key Benefits:



Improved memory architecture nearly doubles the bandwidth of DDR4 1 to increase efficiency as core-counts per CPU continue to expand

to increase efficiency as core-counts per CPU continue to expand Increased JEDEC speeds of 4800MT/s 2 — 1.5x faster than DDR4 3

— 1.5x faster than DDR4 Power memory intensive workloads with modules up to 64GB 4

Optimization of overall system operations with DDR5’s innovative architecture improvements and on-module power management capabilities

BOISE, Idaho, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced commercial and industrial channel partner availability of Micron DDR5 server DRAM in support of industry qualification of next-generation Intel® and AMD® DDR5 server and workstation platforms. The move to DDR5 memory enables up to an 85% increase in system performance over DDR4 DRAM5. Micron’s new server DDR5 memory maximizes performance for AI, HPC and data-intensive applications that require more CPU compute capacity and higher memory bandwidth than DDR4 technology can support.

“As data continues to grow exponentially, the need to derive insights from that data is critical to business success,” said Teresa Kelley, vice president and general manager of Micron’s Commercial Products Group. “Data center operators need to maximize platform performance with advanced memory capabilities and processor advancements. Micron DDR5 server DRAM provides unparalleled bandwidth to manage even the most memory-intensive applications. Micron has been on the forefront of the industry’s transition to DDR5 memory technology and is committed to empowering data center customers and channel partners in their server DDR5 DRAM qualification and readiness efforts.”

As a global memory industry-leader, Micron has collaborated with JEDEC from the beginning to design DDR5 specifications and has facilitated early DDR5 qualification across broad markets through the Micron DDR5 Technology Enablement Program (TEP), the industry’s only ecosystem enablement program for DDR5. Micron’s DDR5 TEP has over 400 members from more than 160 global companies and aims to streamline DDR5 memory design and integration for its participants. Optimized for next generation product families, all Micron server DDR5 DRAM has been component and module tested to achieve mission-critical server standards.

DDR5-enabled servers are being evaluated and tested in data center environments and are expected to be adopted at an increasing rate throughout the remainder of 2022. The introductory data rate for DDR5 is 4800MT/s but is anticipated to increase to meet future data center workload demands. Micron DDR5 server memory is available immediately through global commercial and industrial channel partners.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

© 2022 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

1 DDR5 4800MT/s delivers an estimated 1.87x the bandwidth of DDR4 3200MT/s modules.

2 Initial launch speeds start at 4800MT/s, with 5600 and 6400 anticipated.

3 DDR5 launch speeds of 4800MT/s are 1.5x (50%) faster than DDR4 3200MT/s modules.

4 Based on initial launch capacities using 16Gb die densities.

5 DDR5 4800MT/s delivers an estimated 1.87x the bandwidth of DDR4 3200MT/s modules.