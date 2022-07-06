Changes in the audit committee and remuneration committee of Tallinna Sadam

English Estonian

The supervisory board of AS Tallinna Sadam, which took office on 1 July, decided to change the composition of the audit committee and remuneration committee at its meeting held on 5 July 2022.

Urmas Kaarlep and Raigo Uukkivi were recalled from the audit committee, and Marek Helm (chairman of the audit committee) and Kaur Kajak, members of the supervisory board of Tallinna Sadam, were appointed as new members of the audit committee. Riho Unt and Maarika Honkonen will continue in the audit committee.

Aare Tark, Ahti Kuningas and Üllar Jaaksoo were recalled from the remuneration committee, and Riho Unt, Risto Mäeots and Ain Tatter, members of the supervisory board of Tallinna Sadam, were appointed as new members of the remuneration committee. Veiko Sepp (chairman of the remuneration committee) will continue in the remuneration committee.

The introductions of the members of the supervisory board of Tallinna Sadam are available on the company's website: https://www.ts.ee/en/management-supervisory-board/

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. The group’s sales in 2021 totalled EUR 110 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 54 million and profit EUR 26 million.

