Neuron Mobility’s industry-leading e-scooters will begin rolling out in Ottawa this week with a range of technology enhancements

Neuron Mobility has been selected for this year’s e-scooter season in Ottawa due to its leadership on safety and innovation



The company will roll out its most advanced e-scooter technology in phases beginning July 6

Neuron’s Ottawa fleet of e-scooters will be fully equipped with High Accuracy Location Technology, Rapid Geofence Detection and Dangerous Riding Detection capabilities to provide unparalleled control of how e-scooters are managed in the city

Ottawa becomes the first city in the world where Neuron has fully implemented these technologies across an entire fleet of e-scooters

The fleet will also feature an Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS); the always-on warning noise alerts pedestrians, particularly those with vision loss, that an e-scooter is approaching

Neuron has partnered with the Traffic Injury Research Foundation in Ottawa to support e-scooter safety education and research in Canada



OTTAWA, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading e-scooter operator Neuron Mobility will begin deploying its e-scooters in Ottawa on July 6 with a range of technology enhancements. The company, selected for its global and national leadership on safety and innovation, will roll out its most advanced e-scooter technology to Ottawa streets for the upcoming season. With the new controls and technology being introduced, Ottawa will become home to one of the world’s most advanced e-scooter programs.

Ottawa’s riders have embraced Neuron’s rental e-scooters since they launched in the city in 2021. Last year Neuron users travelled more than 240,000 kilometres in Ottawa, avoiding an estimated 18 tonnes of CO2 emissions by choosing a Neuron e-scooter instead of a car. Seventy-nine per cent of riders used e-scooters to visit restaurants, cafes, and to explore the city, while 67 per cent made a purchase during their most recent trip.

Neuron introduces cutting-edge e-scooter safety technology in Ottawa

This season, Neuron’s Ottawa fleet of e-scooters will be fully equipped with the company’s High Accuracy Location Technology (HALT) and Rapid Geofence Detection (RGD) capabilities. Ottawa was one of four cities worldwide where these technologies were extensively tested prior to this year. Neuron’s HALT technology presents the next level in e-scooter precision and tracking and is at least 50 times more accurate than the e-scooter industry’s average GPS system. With RGD, the e-scooter can now respond significantly faster when crossing a geofence boundary, such as a no-ride or go-slow zone. These features, combined with a range of smart sensors, facilitate Neuron’s proprietary Dangerous Riding Detection (DRD) system which will help correct or warn of unsafe riding behaviors and provide unparalleled control of how e-scooters are managed in the city.

Using these technologies, Neuron can detect and control sidewalk riding, provide high accuracy geofencing, and designate precise smart parking locations, providing unprecedented control over these aspects of the program. Working closely with the City of Ottawa, Neuron is identifying and creating dedicated parking zones and the app will not allow a rider to end a trip in any other location.

The fleet will also feature an Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS), an always-on warning noise that alerts pedestrians, particularly those with vision loss, that an e-scooter is approaching. Last year in Ottawa, Neuron was the first and only e-scooter operator in Canada to launch a multi-month trial of an AVAS technology on over 100 devices in its active fleet – a feature that is now required of all e-scooter operators for the 2022 riding season in Ottawa.

Ankush Karwal, Head of Market for Neuron in Canada, said: “We are thrilled to be back in Ottawa and this season we are applying some significant new technology upgrades to respond to the city’s needs. Ottawa is the first city in the world to feature our High Accuracy Location Technology across an entire e-scooter fleet. The system means we can more precisely control where e-scooters are ridden and parked. This, along with our Dangerous Riding Detection system, will allow us to improve riding behaviors and better manage how e-scooters are used in the city.”

He continued: “At Neuron, we pride ourselves on being the best partner to cities and our ability to swiftly adapt our technology to meet the complex needs of major municipalities. We are committed to ongoing collaboration with the City of Ottawa to respond to the community’s feedback as the pilot program progresses.”

Throughout the pilot program in Ottawa, Neuron has made it easy for riders and non-riders to get in touch with questions or concerns. Using a QR code on every e-scooter, anyone with a smartphone can quickly scan and contact the company to report any issues. Introduced to Ottawa by Neuron in 2021, this feature is now mandatory for all operators. Every Neuron e-scooter will also include braille stickers with the company’s contact information.

Neuron is well-known for its focus on rider and pedestrian safety and innovations. The safety-leading e-scooter operator has also forged a partnership with the Traffic Injury Research Foundation (TIRF) in Ottawa to support e-scooter safety campaigns and research in Canada. At the outset of the Ottawa season, Neuron will be launching a multi-week rider education campaign featuring a series of boosted social media videos and direct communications to its riders to promote the rules and safe use of e-scooters.

Robyn Robertson, President and CEO of TIRF, said: “Ottawa’s shared e-scooter program provides residents and visitors with another sustainable transportation option, which, when used responsibly, generates a range of benefits. Many of us can appreciate reduced road congestion, improved access to businesses, and the adoption of healthier and more active modes of transportation. Being headquartered in Ottawa, TIRF is proud to see its city take a leadership role regarding the implementation of new technology to elevate the program and increase safety for e-scooter riders as well as residents who share designated riding areas. However, it’s important to note that riders are ultimately responsible for following the rules designed to maximize these benefits and ensure the program works for all road users.”

She continued: “We’re pleased to partner with Neuron Mobility to analyze data and assist with developing accessible and relatable educational resources. Neuron has been at the forefront of safety-led education and innovation in the industry, and the technology they are bringing to Ottawa this year is a significant step forward.”

Phased program rollout and ongoing collaboration



The e-scooters will be rolling out onto Ottawa streets in phases determined through close collaboration with the City of Ottawa. Starting on July 6, Neuron’s e-scooters will be deployed in key areas of the neighborhoods of Centretown, Downtown, Golden Triangle, ByWard Market, and the Glebe, with additional areas to follow.

The geofences guiding the new technology are based on mapping data provided by the City of Ottawa. In the initial weeks and throughout the season, Neuron will be working closely with the City to address any gaps, updates and continuous improvement and optimization to guide the successful implementation of the new and unprecedented level of device technology supporting the e-scooter program.

Also new this year is a Neuron integration with Google Maps to help riders better plan their journey in real-time. Google Maps highlights a user’s nearest e-scooter, directions and information on how long it will take them to reach it, calculates price estimates based on the selected route, and provides the device battery range and expected arrival time at their destination. After selecting an e-scooter on the map, users will be redirected to the Neuron app for unlocking and payment.

Ottawa riders will be able to book and use the e-scooters through Neuron’s user-friendly app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play and set up in a matter of minutes.

Standard single trips will cost CAD$1.15 to unlock the e-scooter and 35c per minute thereafter. More frequent users have the option to purchase Neuron Passes, a subscription service, available in three-day (C$25), weekly (C$33), or monthly (C$89) options. The packages will allow users to ride as many times as they want for up to 90 minutes per day for a fixed affordable price.



Safety-first approach

In addition to the new technologies being added to Neuron’s Ottawa fleet, the e-scooters feature the company's standard suite of world-firsts and measures designed to promote safe and responsible riding, including:



Safe, stable and sustainable design: Neuron’s e-scooters are visibly bigger and more robust than other e-scooters, they are designed in-house and manufactured specifically for safety and sharing. They have larger wheels and wider footplates for increased stability and rider experience, giving riders extra confidence. They are fitted with swappable batteries for more sustainable operations.

Neuron’s e-scooters are visibly bigger and more robust than other e-scooters, they are designed in-house and manufactured specifically for safety and sharing. They have larger wheels and wider footplates for increased stability and rider experience, giving riders extra confidence. They are fitted with swappable batteries for more sustainable operations. Advanced geofencing technology: All e-scooters are GPS-connected and managed by geofencing technology which controls where they can be ridden and parked, and what speed they can travel in different areas. Neuron sets no-ride zones, no-parking zones, and low-speed zones to further improve safety.

All e-scooters are GPS-connected and managed by geofencing technology which controls where they can be ridden and parked, and what speed they can travel in different areas. Neuron sets no-ride zones, no-parking zones, and low-speed zones to further improve safety. World-first Helmet Lock : The e-scooters feature the world’s first app-controlled Helmet Lock which secures a safety helmet to every e-scooter, electronically releasing it to use at the start of the booking. This is popular with safety-conscious riders as it gives them the opportunity to protect themselves. Neuron incentivizes helmet use by awarding C$0.50 credit to those who take a ‘helmet selfie’ before starting their trip.

The e-scooters feature the world’s first app-controlled Helmet Lock which secures a safety helmet to every e-scooter, electronically releasing it to use at the start of the booking. This is popular with safety-conscious riders as it gives them the opportunity to protect themselves. Neuron incentivizes helmet use by awarding C$0.50 credit to those who take a ‘helmet selfie’ before starting their trip. Bilingual Voice Guidance and rider education: Riders will benefit from bilingual Voice Guidance which educates them how to travel and park safely. There is a ‘Safety School’ in the app and the company will be holding regular #ScootSafe events throughout the program, with the company’s Safety Ambassadors assisting new riders to sign up on the app while delivering practical tips for safe riding.

Riders will benefit from bilingual Voice Guidance which educates them how to travel and park safely. There is a ‘Safety School’ in the app and the company will be holding regular #ScootSafe events throughout the program, with the company’s Safety Ambassadors assisting new riders to sign up on the app while delivering practical tips for safe riding. Topple detection, 911 Emergency Button, and “Follow my Ride”: E-scooters have a topple detection feature which alerts Neuron’s operations team if one has been left on its side so it can quickly be repositioned safely. This feature has been well-received by pedestrian and accessibility advocates. A 911 Emergency Button feature can detect if a rider has had a fall and help call emergency services. The “Follow My Ride” feature allows riders to share their trip online with friends and family in real-time for added safety and peace of mind.



Important Riding Rules and Safety Tips:

In Ottawa riders must be 16 years old and above

Those under 18 need consent from a parent or a legal guardian

Helmets are mandatory for riders under 18 and recommended for all users

E-scooters may be used on the City’s multi-use pathways, bike lanes, cycle tracks and roads with a speed of 50km/h or lower

Riding on sidewalks is not permitted and carries a fine of $150

One rider per e-scooter, and no tandem riding with children

Always keep a safe distance from and give way to pedestrians and mobility devices such as wheelchairs

Do not ride under the influence of alcohol or other substances

Be aware and remove earphones

Park responsibly and don't cause an obstruction. Riders are encouraged to use incentivized parking zones which can be found in the app.

Failure to follow the riding rules can result in riding privileges on Neuron’s e-scooters being suspended or removed, fines, or criminal prosecution.

About Neuron Mobility



Neuron, Canada's fastest-growing e-scooter operator, differentiates by being the best partner to cities while also leading the industry when it comes to safety and sustainable operations. Founded in Singapore in 2016, the company has introduced an impressive number of industry world firsts and pioneering innovations including e-scooter battery swapping, geofencing control and integrated helmets. Neuron announced its arrival into Canada in 2021 and has since expanded its operations to six Canadian markets including Ottawa, Calgary, Red Deer, Vernon, Lethbridge and Airdrie. Neuron is also the leading operator in Australia and New Zealand and has operations in the United Kingdom.



For more information, visit: https://rideneuron.com



