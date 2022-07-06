Global 3D Cell Culture Market Predicted to Generate $12,638.8 Million and Grow at 29.4% CAGR During the 2019-2026 Forecast Timeframe [145-Pages] |Report by Research Dive

New York, USA, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Research Dive, the global 3D cell culture market is predicted to generate a revenue of $12,638.8 million during the forecast period from 2019-2026. The extensive report provides a brief outlook of the market’s current framework including prime aspects of the market such as growth elements, challenges, restraints, and various opportunities during the predicted timeframe of 2019-2026. The report also provides all the market figures to help new participants analyze the market easily.

Dynamics of the Market:

Drivers: Growing awareness about oncological diseases like lung cancer, skin cancer, etc. among people and the attractive benefits of 3D cell culture like high strength and low prices are some factors projected to drive the growth of the 3D cell culture market by 2026. Moreover, its increasing utilization in drug development and active financial assistance from government for cancer research is anticipated to further boost the market growth during the forecast timeframe.

Opportunities: Rising inventions like advanced treatments and diagnosis in neuromuscular disease is the prime factor estimated to offer abundant growth opportunities for the global 3D cell culture market during the analysis timeframe. In addition, upgradation of 3D cell culture for replicating complete spinal-locomotion circuit is also expected to drive the market growth by 2026.

Restraints: Exorbitant cost of technologies and lack of skilled professionals are the main factors estimated to hinder the market growth.

Segments of the 3D Cell Culture Market:

According to the report, the market is divided into a few segments based on product, application, end-use, and regional analysis.

Product: Microchips Sub-segment to be Highly Beneficial

The microchips sub-segment is anticipated to have a significant growth and garner a revenue of $2,515.1 million during the forecast period. Microchip is an essential part of the cell culture system that offers several benefits like mimicking the physiology of an organ and much more. Moreover, the integration of microchip also provides high advances in fields like diagnostics, biological research, etc. These factors are expected to bolster the sub-segment’s growth by 2026.

Application: Regenerative Medicine Sub-segment to be Highly Lucrative

The regenerative medicine sub-segment of the global 3D cell culture market is predicted to have a prominent market growth and register a revenue of $3,690.5 million by 2026. Scientists in regenerative medicines are focusing on automated 3D bio-assembly of micro-tissues to utilize its capability of assembling different inorganic materials to form specific products. This factor is projected to propel the sub-segment’s growth during the forecast years.

End-use: Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies Sub-segment to be Most Profitable

The biotechnology and pharmaceutical company sub-segment is estimated to hold a major market share and cross $5,184.4 million by 2026. Massive transformation in laboratories and advancing technology in R&D activities are anticipated to propel the sub-segment’s growth during the forecast years. Furthermore, heavy investments in the medical and research sector by governments and private market players is expected to drive the sub-segment’s enhancement by 2026.

Region: Market in the North America Region to Witness Ample Growth Opportunities

The 3D cell culture market in the North America region is predicted to register a revenue of $4,019.1 million by 2026. Existence of some prominent establishments and the rising demand for technological and medical advancements in drug discovery are a few factors to offer ample growth opportunities for the market growth in the North America region during the analysis timeframe.

Prominent 3D Cell Culture Market Players:

Some prominent market players are

Thermo Fisher Scientific TissUse GmbH Lonza Greiner Bio-One International QGel SA Hµrel Corporation Corning Incorporated 3D Biotek Advanced BioMatrix SynVivo

These key players are undertaking various strategies such as product development and enhancement, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For example, in June 2022, nTopology, a renowned engineering software developer, launched its third-generation latticing technology that would allow users to access an even broader range of 3D printing and cell culture applications. The release includes 37 blocks that were under development for the past 22 months along with DfAM techniques to streamline the complex latticing generation process.

The report also summarizes many important facets including financial performance of the key players of the market, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and the latest strategic developments.

