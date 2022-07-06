CareCloud to Exhibit at the 45th Annual APPNA Convention

CareCloud showcasing RCM and EHR solutions focusing on efficiency and modern usage in medical practices.

SOMERSET, N.J., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced it will exhibit at the 45th Annual APPNA (Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America) Convention, which will be held at Atlantic City, NJ July 13-17, 2022.

As a conference sponsor and exhibitor at Booth 630, CareCloud aims to help attendees realize the benefits of its suite of unified, technology-enabled solutions. CareCloud’s end-to-end RCM solution manages claims from submission to Accounts Receivable (A/R) follow-up. This allows practices to focus on patient care while reducing administrative burdens and improving A/R. CareCloud’s EHR solutions focus on patient encounters, charts, configurable templates, and patient summaries to help providers manage the clinical aspects of their practice and drive better patient outcomes.

“Our popular suite of services empowers providers with a holistic view of their practice's financial health and patients' history to support their data-driven decisions across all functions of their business,” said Dr. Iram Fatima, CareCloud COO of Telehealth & EHR. “As a fully invested sponsor and exhibitor at APPNA, our main goal is to connect with physicians, introduce them to CareCloud, provide solutions to their challenges, and show how our integrated clinical and RCM solutions will help them maximize collections and drive improved patient care.”

APPNA is the third-largest medical association in the United States, after the American Medical Association and the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin. Promoting healthcare initiatives for 43 years, its 18,000 members will gather in Atlantic City, NJ, to hear from world-class speakers and discuss the future of healthcare.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com.

Follow CareCloud on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

SOURCE CareCloud

Company Contact:

Bill Korn

Chief Financial Officer

CareCloud

Bkorn@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:

Gene Mannheimer

ICR Westwicke

CareCloudIR@westwicke.com

Media Inquiries:

Alexis Feinberg

ICR Westwicke

CareCloudPR@westwicke.com