The Global Rugged Devices Market is expected to grow by $ 344.78 million during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period

5% during the forecast period. Our report on the rugged devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for data management systems, increasing demand for rugged barcode scanners, and increasing preference for Android-based devices.

The rugged devices market analysis includes product, end-user, and type segments and geographic landscape.



The rugged devices market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Rugged mobile computers

• Rugged tablets/notebooks

• Rugged scanners

• Rugged air quality monitors



By End-user

• Industrial

• Military and defense

• Commercial

• Government



By Type

• Semi-rugged

• Fully-rugged

• Ultra-rugged



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emerging applications of rugged handheld devices as one of the prime reasons driving the rugged devices market growth during the next few years. Also, increased demand for IoT based rugged handheld devices and new product launches will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on rugged devices market covers the following areas:

• Rugged devices market sizing

• Rugged devices market forecast

• Rugged devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rugged devices market vendors that include Aeroqual Ltd., ARBOR Technology Corp., BARTEC Top Holding GmbH, Bluebird Inc., Caterpillar Inc., CipherLab Co. Ltd., Datalogic Spa, DT Research Inc., Getac Technology Corp., Handheld Group AB, Honeywell International Inc., Janam Technologies LLC, Juniper Systems Inc., Kyocera Corp., Leonardo Spa, Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Touchstar Plc, Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp. Also, the rugged devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

