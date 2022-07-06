New York, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Probiotics Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285800/?utm_source=GNW

The global probiotics market is expected to grow from $60.89 billion in 2021 to $66.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The probiotics market is expected to grow to $90.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9%.



The probiotics market consists of sales of probiotic products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide health benefits when consumed or administered in an adequate amount to the host body.Probiotics are live microorganisms that help to treat or prevent a disease when given in sufficient concentrations.



These are available in many different forms, each with its own set of advantages. The most widely studied benefits of probiotics are promoting a healthy digestive tract and immune system.



The main forms of probiotics market are liquid and dry.Probiotics are produced in liquid forms such as probiotic liquid supplements, yogurt drinks, and fermented beverages like kefir and kombucha.



The different ingredients include bacteria, and yeast, and are applied in functional food and beverages, dietary supplements, and animal feeds. These are used by human, and animals, and is sold through multiple distribution channels including hypermarket or supermarket, pharmacies or health stores, convenience stores, online retail, and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the probiotics market in 2021. The regions covered in the probiotics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing tendency of customers towards healthy foods and nutrient-rich dietary supplements is expected to foster the probiotics market growth going forward.Self-care has evolved into a necessary component of the modern consumer’s lifestyle.



Furthermore, the growing emphasis on holistic health and immunity has resulted in some substantial dietary modifications among consumers.The use of vitamins, minerals, immunity-boosting meals, organic products, supplements, and other nutritional supplements has increased significantly.



Probiotics are used as a supplement form in food and beverages and provide health benefits to the human digestive system.For instance, according to a survey conducted by Habit Health and Nutrition, an India-based nutrition tech company in 2021, Indians want to make eating healthy a priority in order to improve their physical and mental health.



Over 70% of those surveyed said they’ll prioritize dietary adjustments to improve their overall health and immunity, as well as reduce stress and anxiety. Therefore, the increasing tendency of customers towards healthy foods drives the growth of the probiotics market.



Technological advancements have a key trend gaining popularity in the probiotic market.Major companies operating in the probiotics sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to improve the quality and life cycle of probiotic products.



For instance, in April 2021, Cosmax NBT, a South Korea-based probiotics company launched Zeta probiotics technology which will help to preserve freeze-dried probiotics.Zeta Probiotics technology is a uniquely engineered freeze-drying technique that restores the cell walls and surface charges of probiotics.



Freeze-drying probiotics, which can be used to change delivery formats, can harm goods and make them less effective in human digestion.To revive freeze-dried probiotics, Zeta probiotics technology uses a lysine-based combination.



This increases their survivability in vitro under simulated gastric and duodenal stress.



In January 2021, Novozymes, a Denmark-based biological solutions company acquired Microbiome Labs for a deal amount of $125 million.Novozymes will be able to expand its product portfolio and position itself in the probiotics market as a result of this acquisition.



Microbiome Labs is a US-based company that offers probiotic and microbiome solutions.



