Benefitfocus Releases Latest ESG Report, Highlighting Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a cloud-based benefits administration technology company committed to helping customers and the people they serve get the most out of their health care and benefit programs, today announced the release of its annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report highlights Benefitfocus’ progress on its ESG commitments across several areas, including governance and ethics; client service; associate engagement; diversity, inclusion and belonging; community engagement; and sustainability.

“At Benefitfocus, improving the lives of people is the focus of everything we do. The responsibilities highlighted in our ESG report serve as the foundation for how we live out our mission and values and how we hold ourselves to the highest standard in doing so,” said Matt Levin, President and CEO of Benefitfocus. “We are proud of our accomplishments, but our work is just beginning. We look forward to continuing to improve our ESG efforts in the coming years and to doing our part to contribute to the prosperity of current and future generations.”

The Benefitfocus ESG Report also highlights several Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) metrics that disclose financially material, decision-useful sustainability information to investors. The report can be found here.

