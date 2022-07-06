Risk Strategies Acquires Sebastian Insurance Group

BOSTON, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has acquired Sebastian Insurance Group. Terms of the deal were not announced.



Operated today by its principal, Bill Kriener, Sebastian Insurance Group is headquartered in Sebastian, Florida. The firm offers a wide range of custom coverages, including property and casualty insurance for homes, vehicles, boats, and businesses, as well as flood insurance.

“We are very excited to welcome Bill and his team at Sebastian Insurance Group into the Risk Strategies family,” said Scott Popilek, Risk Strategies Atlantic Region Leader. “Combining our specialty capabilities with Sebastian’s great reputation and local area knowledge, we believe, will enable a robust build out of business.”

After 25 years working in the financial services industry, Kriener moved to Florida with his family and with his business partner, Gary Frazier, acquired Sebastian Insurance from its previous owner in 2008. A commitment to training, enabling its agents to better customize coverages and meet specific needs, gave Sebastian Insurance Group a competitive edge as it became one of the leading agencies on the Treasure Coast.

“Risk Strategies’ consultative, specialist approach to risk management is a perfect match for the way we’ve built our business and reputation in the area,” said Kriener. “It is exciting to know that our people will be welcomed into an organization that is such a great fit and will give them more ways to build their careers and service their clients.”

Sebastian Insurance is a member of numerous professional organizations in its local region, including The Exchange Club of Sebastian, Sebastian Chamber of Commerce, Sebastian Rotary, BNI Business Builders of the Treasure Coast, and the Realtors Association of Indian River County. As part of Risk Strategies, Sebastian will be able to further extend its relationships and offerings to new and existing clients.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a specialty national insurance brokerage and risk management firm offering comprehensive risk management advice and insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, and private client services risks. With over 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. www.risk-strategies.com

