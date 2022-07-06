The Global Used Aircraft Market is expected to grow by $ 1.34 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.02% during the forecast period

New York, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Used Aircraft Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483030/?utm_source=GNW

02% during the forecast period. Our report on the used aircraft market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in the number of low cost carriers, increasing demand from the defense sector, and high capital investment in new aircraft.

The used aircraft market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The used aircraft market is segmented as below:

By Product

• 0-15 yr

• 16-30 yr

• More than 30 yr



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand from developing countries as one of the prime reasons driving the used aircraft market growth during the next few years. Also, transition from jumbo jets into cargo carriers and full service carriers focusing on providing low cost services will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on used aircraft market covers the following areas:

• Used aircraft market sizing

• Used aircraft market forecast

• Used aircraft market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading used aircraft market vendors that include Airbus SE, BN Group Ltd., Bombardier Inc., Breezer Aircraft GmbH and Co. KG, Cirrus Design Corp., Dassault Aviation SA, Deutsche Aircraft GmbH, Diamond Aircraft Industries GmbH, Embraer SA, General Dynamics Corp., Lancair International LLC, Piper Deutschland AG, and Textron Inc. Also, the used aircraft market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

