Mark Tepper Law Firm says brokers failed investors by recommending L Bonds - What You Need to Know About Your Rights to Claim Recovery

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor Alert: Did you suffer losses on L Bonds? Did your broker recommend L Bonds from GWG Holdings, Inc. without explaining the risks? If so, you have a right to file a FINRA Securities Claim for recovery of losses, says the Mark Tepper Law firm.



“Brokers failed investors by recommending L Bonds from GWG Holdings, Inc.,” said attorney Mark Tepper who is the former Chief Trial Counsel at the New York Attorney General’s Bureau of Investor Protection and Securities. "This was an unsuitable, highly speculative, illiquid private placement known as an “L Bond”. If Brokers unsuitably recommended L Bonds to customers without informing them about the risks we want to hold them to account," he said. Mr. Tepper’s legal practice is devoted to fighting to recover financial losses that investors, particularly retirees and the elderly, have suffered.

GWG Holdings has Filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection. The Nasdaq Stock Market announced in May that it would delist the common stock of GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) now (OTCMKTS: GWGHQ).

How Investors May Recover losses from L Bonds

Investors, whose brokers unsuitably recommended L Bonds issued by GWG Holdings, Inc., may be eligible to file Claims for recovery of losses against their broker.

Did your broker explain the risk of loss in L Bonds?

If the answer is “no” you may have a Claim against your broker to recover your losses.

For a free case evaluation from the law firm of Mark A. Tepper P.A., email attorney Mark A. Tepper at askmark@marktepper.com or telephone 954-961-0096.

Investors, who recovered losses after Broker-recommended-investments, have praised the Mark Tepper Law firm for its work in representing Claims for damages against brokerage firms.

About Mark A. Tepper, P.A. (MarkTepper.com)

Attorney Mark A. Tepper has earned the reputation of “Investor Advocate” while practicing law for over 40 years representing individual investors. FINRA arbitrators have upheld stockbroker fraud Claims filed by Mr. Tepper against many brokerage firms. A member of the Florida, New York and California Bars, Mr. Tepper is peer-reviewed for 21 consecutive years as AV PREEMINENT® for ethical standards and legal ability. It’s the highest rating of lawyers in the Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mark Hopkinson, NewsMark Public Relations

561-852-5767 mhopkinson@newsmarkpr.com

NewsMarkPR.com