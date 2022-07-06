Product Diversification to Lead Digital Textile Printing Inks Market Growth, States Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a newly released report on the global digital textile printings inks by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market is projected to be valued at US$ 1 billion in 2022, and expand at a high CAGR of around 12.7% over the period of 2022-2032.



Within the textile printing industry, demand for digital textiles is rapidly expanding. Furthermore, printing mills are transitioning from a traditional to an automated business model. Every year, approximately 20 billion linear meters of printed textile fabric is produced. Currently, only around 5% of these are produced using the automation method. However, the digital textile printing industry is growing at the rate of around 25% every year.

For Critical Insights on This Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7335

Another driver spurring market growth is the consistent use of digital textile printings inks in industries such as fashion, home textiles, and soft signage. Increase in consumer demand for printed textiles for multifarious application, along with a rise of the fashion industry, are expected to substantially increase the market for digital textile printings inks over the coming years.

What’s Driving High Consumption of Digital Textiles Printing Inks?

“Fashion & Home Textile Sectors Account for High Demand”

Sales of digital sublimation inks are rising rapidly as fashion trends are acting as the perfect catalyst driving demand growth of dye sublimation inks.

Consumers are demanding productive and efficient digital textile printers. This trend is picking more pace in developed regions of the world, which is positively influencing digital textile printing ink market demand. Europe and Asia are major manufacturers and exporters of digital textile printing inks, fulfilling demand from digital textile printed fabric manufactures with rapid technological advancements in printer technology.

In terms of sales, the fashion and home textile industry is expanding tremendously. The expanding textile industry is acting as a catalyst to grow the demand for various digital textile printing inks, which include pigmented inks for digital textile printing as well as reactive inks for digital textile printing. As these inks have the perfect holding capacity and chemical chemistry, digital textile inks are replacing water-based inks.

Dye-sublimation textile printing is a popular and versatile product that can be used for soft signage, apparel, home textile products, and promotional items. The soft signage market is expanding, but it is more in demand or admired in the European region than in North America because PVC is illegal in Europe as they release detriment fumes while burning.

To learn more about Digital Transaction Management Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7335

Key Segments Covered in the Digital Transaction Management Industry Survey

Digital Textile Printing Inks Market by Type :



Dye Sublimation

Reactive Dyes Acid Dyes Disperse Dyes Pigments Others



Digital Textile Printing Inks Market by Printer Speed (sqm/hr) :



<50 Digital Printers

50 - 100 Digital Printers 101 - 250 Digital Printers 251 - 400 Digital Printers 401 - 600 Digital Printers 601 - 800 Digital Printers 801 – 1,000 Digital Printers >1,000 Digital Printers



Digital Textile Printing Inks Market by Printer Technology :



Roll to Roll

DTG



Digital Textile Printing Inks Market by End-use Application :



Fashion

Sportswear Home Textiles Soft Signage



Competitive Landscape

Amtex, DCC Prints, EFI, DyStar, DuPont, Durst Group AG, Everlight, Hongsam, Huntsman, Inkbank, Isonik, Jk Group, Kao Collins, Lustre, Marabu, and Sun Chemical are major players in the digital textile printing inks market.

For the year 2022, Huntsman has increased its digital textile ink properties to provide extensive stability, resistance to aqueous solutions, and excellent material holding capacity. Huntsman digital textile printing inks hold around 8% of the North American market.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7335

Key players in the Digital Transaction Management Market

Amtex

DCC Prints

EFI

DyStar

DuPont

Durst Group AG

Everlight

Hongsam

Huntsman





Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By type, dye sublimation is projected to provide an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 692.6 million over the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Acid dye, on the other hand, is anticipated to account for 16.9% market share by 2032.

By end-use application, fashion digital textile printing ink utilization across geographies is anticipated to expand around 2.5X in market value by 2032.

Soft signage is set to create an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 213.5 million by 2032.

Europe is projected to capture around 40.6% of the global digital textile printing inks market share by 2032.

Asia to provide an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 399.5 million by 2032-end.

Fact.MR’s Domain Expertise in Chemicals and Materials Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemicals and materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the chemicals and materials division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore More Chemical and Materials Industry Reports:

Hard Coatings Market- The global hard coatings market revenue topped US$ 750 Million in 2020, in spite of recessionary impacts induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales remained high amid high uptake in the food processing industry. Future prospects are likely to receive significant nudge, with the market anticipated to reach a valuation exceeding US$ 1 Billion by 2031.

Automotive Ceramics Market- The market for automotive ceramics experienced steady growth until 2020, closing in at approximately US$ 2 Billion amid high deployment across several automotive allied industrial domains, most notably across electronics manufacturing. A new forecast by Fact.MR anticipates demand for automotive ceramics to expand 1.4X from 2021 to 2031.

Solid State Battery Market- In 2020, the global Solid State Battery Market were valued at US$ 56.9 million. At around 30% CAGR, projected market growth during 2021 - 2031 is expected to be significantly higher than previous years. By 2031, the market for portable solid state batteries is expected to account for an absolute dollar opportunity of nearly US$ 911 Million.

Super Absorbent Polymers Market - Detailed industry analysis reveals that worldwide super absorbent polymer consumption is predicted to increase at 4.9% CAGR to reach a valuation of US$ 9.7 Billion by 2032.

Paper Dyes Market- The global paper dyes market is slated to experience modest growth through 2021 and beyond, with worldwide revenue having surpassed US$ 950 Million as of 2020. A new forecast by Fact.MR estimates that paper dye revenues will increase at a decade-long CAGR of over 2%.

Dyes and Pigments Market- The global dyes and pigments market size is expected to reach US$ 38 billion by 2031. The dyes and pigments market is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Electroceramics Market- As per Fact.MR’s electroceramics industry survey, sales of electroceramics surpassed US$ 8 Bn at the beginning of the historical period (2016), expanding 1.2X to reach US$ 9 Billion by 2020. The market is further anticipated to expand, albeit moderately, to reach over US$ 11 Billion by 2031, with alumina electroceramics generating 2/5 of overall market revenue.

Stone Paper Market- Recently released stone paper business analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the market is estimated to grow 1.8X by the end of 2031. Advertising and marketing captures a lion’s share of the demand for stone paper with 1.5% Y-o-Y growth in FY2020 as compared to FY2019.

Biofuels Market- Newly-released biofuels industry analysis by Fact.MR reveals that global revenue from the sales of biofuels in 2020 was US$ 134 Bn. The industry is likely to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021 – 2031. Bioethanol is expected to be the highest revenue generating segment, accounting for an absolute dollar opportunity of nearly US$ 53.6 Billion over the next ten years.

Aerospace Composites Market- Aerospace Composites Industry analysis shows that the global market was valued at US$ 32 Billion in 2020, and is projected to top US$ 56 Billion by 2031, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 9% across forecast period as per Fact.MR's report.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter