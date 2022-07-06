New York, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electronically Scanned Arrays Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285581/?utm_source=GNW





The global electronically scanned arrays market is expected to grow from $7.42 billion in 2021 to $7.90 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.37%. The market is expected to grow to $10.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.78%.



The electronically scanned arrays market consists of sales of electronically scanned arrays products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to an array or group of antennas producing radio wave beams and rays.Electronically, the released waves are directed in the anticipated direction to a precise point without any physical movement of the antennas.



The electronically scanned arrays do not consist of any moving parts as compared to mechanically scanned solid apertures requiring maintenance.



The main types of electronically scanned arrays are active and passive.Active electronically scanned array (AESA) consists of an array of antennas which form a beam of radio waves that can be aimed in different directions without physically moving the antennae themselves.



AESA technology is primarily used in radars.Electronically scanned arrays are of different geometry such as linear, planar, and frequency scanning, and range such as short, medium, and long.



Major end-uses of electronically scanned arrays are on land, navel and airborne. They are mainly used in defense, government, and commercial applications.



North America was the largest region in the electronically scanned arrays market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing government investments in the defense sector are significantly driving the growth of the electronically scanned arrays market.Electronically scanned arrays are used in radars in fighter jets for long-distance detection and track generation in defense industries.



For instance, the Indian government has allotted $62.76 billion to the Ministry of Defence for the year 2020-21. The Ministry of Defense received the biggest budgetary allocation among any central government ministry. Defense spending accounts for 15.5% of the central government’s budget in 2020-21. Hence, the increasing government investments in the defense sector are expected to propel the growth of the electronically scanned arrays market over the coming years.



The development of new AESA (active electronically scanned arrays) technology is a key trend gaining popularity in the electrically scanned arrays market.Companies in the electrically scanned arrays sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position in defense and military.



This new AESA technology is mainly used in radars in fighter jets.For instance, in December 2021, the Indian military announced the launch of AESA radar to make IAF fighters more accurate or skillful.



The AESA radar is 95% indigenous, with only one imported subsystem. Indian military announced launch of radars by fighter jets Su-30 MKI aircraft as well as carrier-based MiG-29 K fighters.



In September 2020, Israel Aerospace, an Israel-based company that provides major aerospace and aviation manufacturer, producing aerial and astronautic systems for both military and civilian usage, acquired BlueBird Aero Systems.Through this acquisition, BlueBird Aero Systems will be part of Israel Aerospace and will operate under the Israel Aerospace division.



Also, Israel Aerospace aims to expand its market position, particularly in key growth areas such as aviation and aerospace. BlueBird Aero Systems is a US-based company that develops and manufactures aerial and astronautic systems focused on UAV systems.



The countries covered in the Electronically Scanned Arrays market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





