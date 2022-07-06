Mercy Hospital Announces New Surgery Center

DURANGO, COLO., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centura Mercy Hospital, the region’s health care leader, is pleased to announce it is partnering with United Surgical Partners International (USPI), to expand its commitment to high-quality care through the construction of a new ambulatory surgery center (ASC) in Durango, Colorado. Construction on the new surgery center, which will be named Three Springs Surgery Center, will begin later this year.

Three Springs Surgery Center, in partnership with Mercy Hospital, USPI and local physicians, will serve patients across a range of specialties including Spine, Orthopedics, Pain, Podiatry, Gastrointestinal and Urology. The facility is expected to span 13,500 square feet with three operating rooms and two procedure rooms. Three Springs Surgery Center will also be able to accommodate overnight stays of up to 23 hours for recovery.

“We have worked alongside our physicians throughout development and design planning of Three Springs Surgery Center, and together, we are helping to ensure our community has new opportunities to access the best, local care,” said Patrick Sharp, CEO of Mercy Hospital. “The additional operating and procedure rooms are a giant step forward in our plan to expand access and expertise in our community, while maintaining our commitment to personal, compassionate healthcare.”

“We are pleased to expand access to quality surgical care in Durango together with Centura, Mercy Hospital and a team of leading physicians,” said Sara Bressman, Market President at USPI. “Three Springs Surgery Center will be a state-of-the-art facility with a wide array of services to meet different healthcare needs within the community.”

With plans to break ground later this year, the parties expect to complete construction in 2024.

ABOUT CENTURA HEALTH

Centura Health connects individuals, families and neighborhoods across Colorado and western Kansas with more than 6,000 physicians and 21,000 of the best hearts and minds in health care. Through our 19 hospitals, two senior living communities, neighborhood health centers, physician practices and clinics, home care and hospice services, and Flight For Life® Colorado, our caregivers make the region’s best health care accessible. We’re on a mission to build flourishing communities and whole person care. We’re Centura Health, and we’re your dedicated health partner for life. For information on Centura Health or any of the facilities in our network, please visit the Centura Health website.

ABOUT USPI

United Surgical Partners International (USPI), a subsidiary of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC), operates the largest ambulatory platform in the country. With more than 440 facilities across the United States, the company serves patients in ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals. For more information, please visit www.uspi.com.