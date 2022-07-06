The Dorian, Calgary’s First and Only Lifestyle Hotel Confirms Official Opening Date in July

CALGARY, Alberta, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dorian, Autograph Collection & Courtyard by Marriott Calgary Downtown (The Dorian), Calgary’s first and only lifestyle hotel is getting ready to open its doors to guests and the public on July 21, 2022. Located in the heart of the city’s business district, the Dorian’s boutique-inspired design and 137 uniquely themed guest rooms will give guests a truly authentic experience.



The dual-brand Autograph Collection and Courtyard by Marriott will feature 306 guestrooms in downtown Calgary and be the first ‘stacked’ hotel in the city’s downtown that caters to two distinct and discerning hotel guests. The upper portion of the tower will house 137 boldly designed Autograph Collection rooms, while the lower portion of the tower will be home to 169 Courtyard by Marriott rooms.

The hotel was designed with the essence of Oscar Wilde’s infamous novel, “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” The Dorian is a hotel with soul that blends modern comfort with British whimsy and local flavour, providing guests with a memorable, warm and fun stay.

The Dorian offers three exceptional and distinctive dining experiences for guests led by Executive Chef Kevin Birch, a successful entrepreneur with experience leading teams of over 200 professionals and working in two of Canada’s top 100 restaurants. The Wilde, an urban dining club experience located on the hotel’s 27th floor, Prologue and Bistro Nouvelle will all offer organic, sustainable and locally sourced ingredients.

“The Dorian’s heartfelt and unique design will have the hotel become a top choice destination for both business and leisure travellers, as well as those looking for that perfect venue for their special event,” said David Keam, General Manager, The Dorian, Autograph Collection and Courtyard by Marriott Calgary Downtown, Concord Hospitality. “We are thrilled to welcome guests this summer while providing them with an unforgettable experience and fantastic culinary offerings.”

The Dorian appeals to guests seeking a unique and exclusive experience, whether coming from away or looking for the perfect staycation. The hotel also offers an exclusive and distinctive venue for weddings and social events and comes complete with a personal service offering. Guests can choose from a variety of spaces, accommodating anywhere from 10 to 225 guests.

We are extremely excited about The Dorian and the role we envision this hotel property playing in the revitalizing of Calgary’s downtown,” said Patricia Phillips, CEO of PBA Group of Companies.

Book your experience at The Dorian by visiting www.marriott.com, using the Marriott Bonvoy App, or calling Marriott Central Reservations. For more information, visit www.thedorian.ca.

About The Dorian

The Dorian is a development project of PBA Group of Companies. PBA is a fifty-six-year-old company with deep Calgary roots and is proudly women-owned and led. PBA Group is a full-spectrum real estate, providing integrated commercial real estate solutions through its operating entities PBA Land & Development, PBA Management, PBA Hotels, and PBA Investments. PBA envisions a world in which their partners connect through shared values and inspire a new sense of discovery and identity in the communities they touch. PBA’s mission is to connect people every day to make space for dreams.

