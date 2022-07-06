EL SEPTIMO ANNOUNCED THE INTRODUCTION OF 7 PREMIUM COGNACS TO BE ENJOYED WITH EL SEPTIMO CIGARS.

Los Angeles, CA, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An unprecedented collaboration between Zaya S. Younan, CEO of El Septimo cigars and Michel Audiard, famous Artist-sculptor from France has been announced after they co-created "The Gates of Heaven", a very unique Cognac decanter made of bronze and covered in 24-carat gold leaf.

El Septimo launched a life-long project: to move away from tradition that limits the innovation of producing the best cigars in the world, and instead offer consumers something new: the best cigars and cigars accessories in the world, developed by cigar connoisseurs and master blenders.

To enhance the smoking experience, El Septimo created its own unique cognac that was aged in the same barrels that were used to age our wrappers to deliver a perfect and unique pairing experience.

El Septimo Cognac launched their Exclusive limited edition aged Cognac that has already received many awards: The Magnificient 7 Collection, handcrafted from rare cognacs carefully selected for their unique characteristics and smooth flavors.

We had a vision and inspiration to create a masterpiece: a wonderful Cognac decanter, the most unique piece in the world made by Michel Audiard for Zaya S. Younan, for the introduction of El Septimo cognac, as we wanted to create something new.

‘We believe it is important to create connectivity between complementary products like cigars and cognac and make them part of our big luxurious family of products.’ – says Zaya S. Younan, Chairman & CEO of La Maison Younan.

Appreciated around the world, Cognac is one of the symbols of French luxury and lifestyle.

Cognac has had a long and often challenging history over the many centuries and is the result of an ancestral know-how that can be traced all the way back to the 16th century.

Victor Hugo refers to Cognac as the ‘Liquor of the Gods.’

The world of Cognac is a world of traditions, and we want to honor these traditions with a prestigious and incredible decanter that complements our Premium aged Cognac.

A team of 15 artists working very closely with Michel Audiard has been dedicated to the creation of this piece of art and they all take a lot of pride in being a part of this project. Mr. Younan wanted 7 angels on the stopper of the decanter, to represent the 7 members of his family and another angel at the bottom of the decanter with the number 7 to represent El Septimo, that means ‘El seventh’ in Spanish.

‘Our decanter is a jewel and it will definitely surprise by its luxury, its golds and its religious symbols because it must be a ceremony to taste an El Septimo Cognac: we must drink it respectfully and religiously.’ - says Michel Audiard, EPV awarded French sculptor.

‘I am happy that El Septimo team can continue to innovate and develop a family of products that are unique and can be enjoyed by our cigar customers. For the short time we have been in business, we have demonstrated to the world that we can re-invent this old industry and produce new products that can create smoking pleasure and excitement. I can assure you that this is only beginning and you can expect to see more from El Septimo’ says Zaya S. Younan, Chairman & CEO of El Septimo.

Self-taught sculptor since 1967, Michel Audiard is awarded "Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant" (Living Heritage Company), a mark of recognition of the French State that rewards French firms or individuals for their excellent ability to reconcile innovation and tradition, know-how and creation, work and passion, heritage and future and local and international.

Michel Audiard’s creativity allows him to make jewelry weighing a few grams to sculptures weighing several tons, as well as furniture, pens and statues. Numerous exhibitions are dedicated to him, rewarding his work that today makes his international reputation.

This masterpiece will be displayed at PCA (Premium Cigar Association) Trade show – hosted in Las Vegas from the 8th to the 12th of July 2022 - the biggest and best event of the year for the Premium Tobacco industry.

About Younan company

Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $3.2 billion in assets under management through its subsidiaries Premium Cigar Maker El Septimo Geneva SA, Younan Properties and La Maison Younan . La Maison Younan owns and manages luxury hotels and resorts in France, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château Le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Domaine de Vaugouard, and Château de la Perrière, as well as Malibu Foz Hotel and Beach Resort located in Figueira da Foz, Portugal, four French golf courses including Golf des Forges , Golf du Petit Chêne , Golf d ’Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard, two vineyards in Saint-Émilion including Château La Croix Younan and Château Zaya, and MPA Studio de Création Design Agency in Paris.

