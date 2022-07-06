Stevia Market Size is projected to reach USD 1.40 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.9%: Straits Research

New York, United States, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stevia is a sugar replacement that is naturally occurring. The herbal plant Stevia Rebaudiana, a member of the Chrysanthemum family that grows naturally in the jungles of Brazil and Paraguay, is used in the production process. Glycosides are the components of stevia leaves that give the plant its sweetness. Stevia is nearly 200 times sweeter than sugar, according to studies. Furthermore, it is a calorie-free sweetener with no adverse effects on the human body. As a result, people are shifting their preferences away from artificial sweeteners and toward natural sweeteners. This is expected to generate a significant growth opportunity for the stevia market during the projected period. During the projected period, the stevia market is expected to rise favorably due to an increase in demand for nutrition-rich goods among consumers who live a healthy lifestyle.





Surge in the Demand for Natural Sweeteners to Drive the Global Stevia Market

Most customers, especially in developed economies such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, extensively study a product's label before purchasing it, as health awareness grows. As a result of customer awareness, manufacturers have begun to substitute high-calorie polyols with natural sweeteners.

Sugar alcohols like sorbitol and maltitol have been linked to digestive issues, and alternative sweeteners like stevia are quickly replacing them on the market. The desire for natural sweeteners, particularly stevia, has been sparked by clean labels. Food and beverage businesses have responded by employing stevia as a natural clean-labeled sweetener through innovation and product introductions.





Increasing Sugar Taxes to Provide Opportunities for the Global Stevia Market

Many governments are raising sugar taxes to encourage people to consume less sugar. Obesity is a critical public health problem that increases the risk of chronic diseases like cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and some malignancies. Diabetes affects around 415 million persons worldwide, estimated to rise to 642 million by 2040. As a result, stevia is in higher demand among food and beverage manufacturers. Stevia stands out among sugar alternatives because it is prized for what it does not do: add calories. It contains almost few calories and has a glycaemic index of 0, making it suitable for people with diabetes. It has been proven safe for use in most food categories in most developed countries.

The UK government declared in 2016 that it would impose a sugar tax on the soft drink sector. Soft drink firms in the United Kingdom will have to pay a fee if their drinks contain more than 5% added sugar, according to the updated tax policy. Pure fruit juices and beverages with a high milk content will be exempt from the fee. Furthermore, additional nations worldwide are concerned about sugar consumption, and the number of countries enacting high sugar levies are likely to increase dramatically during the projection period, creating enormous opportunity for the global stevia market.





Regional Insights

The global stevia market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Asia-Pacific is the dominant region. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. China is one of the world's significant producers of stevia sweeteners and one of the world's largest end-user markets, thanks to its massive and rapidly developing end-user sectors. The rapid rise of end-user businesses, such as functional beverages and meals, glazed fruits, teas, juice beverages, and medications, has fueled this explosive growth. Compared to other HIS, Chinese customers have a greater affinity for natural products, resulting in a higher preference for stevia sweeteners. Strict restrictions on the use and production of some artificial HIS, including saccharin and cyclamate, also help drive the stevia business forward.

Europe is the second-largest region. It is estimated to reach USD 355 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.5%. The market's major competitors have been investing heavily in research and development, which has aided in the expansion of stevia production in the country. For example, in June 2018, c-Lecta, a German biotechnology company, developed a new process based on the enzymatic treatment of sweetener precursors, allowing them to be converted into a better-tasting sweetener in collaboration with an ingredient supplier to help expand the production of stevia, a new plant-based sweetener. Such advancements have a substantial impact on the growth of the stevia market.

The Middle East and Africa also witnessed a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Over the past few years, increasing awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits of low-calorie consumables has been a powerful catalyst for the growth of the stevia market in South Africa. Therefore, stevia is poised to emerge as a popular natural sweetener among consumers looking for healthier alternatives to sweeten their food and beverages. This factor is expected to present numerous growth opportunities to stevia manufacturers in the country.





Key Highlights

The global stevia market was valued at USD 650 million in 2021, and it is projected to reach USD 1400 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

was valued at USD 650 million in 2021, and it is projected to reach USD 1400 million by 2030, registering a during the forecast period (2022-2030). By form , the global stevia market is segmented into powder, liquid, and leaf. The powder stevia is the dominant segment. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. The powdered form of stevia has the most significant market share, owing to its widespread availability, convenience of usage, and ability to be incorporated into various food-based applications. fiber, and sold in bulk or packets. It's also the stevia that's been processed the most.

, the global stevia market is segmented into powder, liquid, and leaf. The powder stevia is the dominant segment. It is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. The powdered form of stevia has the most significant market share, owing to its widespread availability, convenience of usage, and ability to be incorporated into various food-based applications. fiber, and sold in bulk or packets. It's also the stevia that's been processed the most. By application, the global stevia market is segmented into bakery, dairy food products, beverages, dietary supplements, confectionery, and other applications. The beverage segment is the dominant market. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. Stevia's quick adoption in the beverage industry is a testament to its numerous advantages. Stevia is a sugar substitute and flavoring component that is organically derived, zero-calorie, tooth-friendly, non-fermenting, highly soluble, heat-stable, photo (light)-stable, and shelf-stable. Developers have been tasked with maintaining the sweet taste of the beverages that consumers have become accustomed to while reducing the sugar content of the products by incorporating sugar replacement add-ons, such as stevia, as demand for sugar and calorie-contained juice drinks has continued to decline in countries such as the United States over the past few years.





Competitive Analysis

Cargill Incorporated

Tate & Lyle

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Glg Life Tech Corp

Morita Kagaku Kogyo Co. Ltd

Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients Corp

S&W Seed Company

Ingredion Inc

The Real Stevia Company AB

Arboreal Stevia

Sunwin Stevia International Inc

Biolotus Technology Lasa Inc.





Global Stevia Market: Segmentation

By Form

Powder

Liquid

Leaf

By Application

Bakery

Dairy Food Products

Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Confectionery

Other Applications

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa





Market News

May 2022 - Cargill's House of Chocolate provides a collaborative, end-to-end customer experience as customers' needs for creativity, innovation, and speed-to-market rise in today's dynamic chocolate market. A state-of-the-art chocolate experience center, a unique pilot plant with sensory expertise, and a creative workspace for the company's European R&D team of chocolate engineers are among the features of this 6200-square meter complex, which is being built alongside the company's existing chocolate production plant.

- Cargill's House of Chocolate provides a collaborative, end-to-end customer experience as customers' needs for creativity, innovation, and speed-to-market rise in today's dynamic chocolate market. A state-of-the-art chocolate experience center, a unique pilot plant with sensory expertise, and a creative workspace for the company's European R&D team of chocolate engineers are among the features of this 6200-square meter complex, which is being built alongside the company's existing chocolate production plant. March 2022 - Cargill, the global food and agriculture company, has agreed to purchase 24.5 percent of the shares of Salmones Multi export SASA (Multi X), a subsidiary of Multi export Foods SASA, according to José Ramón Gutiérrez, Chairman of Multi export Foods S.A., a pioneer and leader in salmon farming in Chile. As a result, Mitsui, a Multi X stakeholder since 2015, would boost its stake to 24.5 percent from 1.13 percent. Multi export Foods SASA holds 51 percent of the total shares in Multi X. The acquisition is contingent on regulatory approvals and the parties' agreement to certain conditions.

Stevia- The Low-Calorie Natural Sweetener

Premium Sugar Free Chocolate Market was valued at USD 810.3 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.7%

All You Need to Know About Stevia

Approvals Encouraging the Novel Formulations of High-Intensity Sweeteners





