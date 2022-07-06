Club Kitchen concept reduces start up time of private kitchen to two weeks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Club Kitchen in Vancouver will give restaurateurs the opportunity to start or expand their take-out/delivery business in just days instead of years. It will offer 13 private and fully equipped, turnkey kitchens in a single location that also provides shared management and reduced start-up, purchasing and operating costs. Club Kitchen will also significantly increase each restaurant’s chance of success by eliminating most of the risks, costs and delays that lead to 60 per cent of restaurants closing in their first year.



From its Yaletown location at The Arc (988 Expo Boulevard), Club Kitchen will provide access to over 100,000 potential customers within a 10-minute drive and 10,000 customers within a 10-minute walk. Overall, this will mean reduced vehicle distances for delivery, fewer vehicle trips for pick-up and fresher food for more people. Inside, Club Kitchen will offer 13 separate, fully-equipped, delivery-focused kitchen spaces (200 sq.ft.-350 sq.ft.) designed by chefs for chefs, with most permits and insurance already in place. Without having to navigate the lengthy and complicated processes of designing, constructing and opening a restaurant, operators can get cooking and generating profits in just a few days compared to the months or years typically spent opening a brick & mortar restaurant.

With multiple brands operating under one roof, Club Kitchen will operate as a large restaurant group that leverages the purchasing power of member restaurants to significantly lower their operating costs. Club Kitchen already has strategic partnerships with suppliers such as Sysco, Gordon Food Services, Foodbuy Canada, Russell Hendrix, and Procter & Gamble, and delivery companies such as Uber Eats, DoorDash, and SkipTheDishes. In addition to offering a revenue share pricing structure, Club Kitchen has also negotiated preferred pricing for services such as janitorial, waste removal, security, and preventative maintenance and equipment repair.

Club Kitchen’s in-house concierge team will assist the restaurants with order management and fulfillment and handle all the front-of-house operations like food hand-offs, logistics, building services & maintenance, and more. Through POS technology provided by Club Kitchen, operators will be able to manage their delivery orders from multiple platforms with a single, centralized tablet and be in complete control of their data, including payment solutions, order tracking and more.

Club Kitchen is backed by Terry Hui, CEO of Concord Pacific and led by JJ Fraser and Hugh Carbery, two restaurant industry leaders with extensive experience managing and launching restaurant brands across North America. They also have first-hand knowledge of the hardships of high start-up costs, complicated and lengthy permitting processes, securing numerous types of required insurance, and ongoing restaurant maintenance, labour retention and management. With Fraser, Carbery and the Club Kitchen team looking after most non-cooking related responsibilities, restaurant operators will need significantly fewer personnel to operate, freeing up resources for them to better pay and better retain workers in an industry where workers are notoriously underpaid, and labour is in short supply.

“I am pleased to invest in this idea with a team of veteran food industry professionals,” says Terry Hui, CEO of Concord Pacific. “It's a creative use of real estate and tech. It would certainly reduce barriers to entry for new food entrepreneurs and let them focus on their food concepts.”

“Anyone who has opened a restaurant before knows that navigating the permitting process and building out a space takes an incredible amount of time and effort,” says JJ Fraser, Operations Manager, Club Kitchen. “Now, this lengthy journey can be shortened to just a few days at a fraction of the cost. Additionally, thanks to shared overhead and frontline staffing, Club Kitchen members can focus on running a profitable business with lower/shared overhead. I wish this had existed when I started out, but I’m so excited to help bring this concept to the next generation of restaurateurs.”

For renderings of Club Kitchen's front-of-house and kitchens, visit our Google Drive link.

For more information, visit www.clubkitchen.ca

